Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Liverpool after Eddie Howe update

Looking at this Newcastle team v Liverpool

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to bounce back from the Man City defeat.

If making it two wins in the opening three matches, Newcastle United would have done very well with an an exceptionally tough opening trio of games.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Liverpool to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle team v Man City:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Almiron, Isak

So will Eddie Howe go for the same line up a third time in a row, as this was also the team that thrashed Villa.

On Friday, Eddie Howe gave us his pre-match update on player availability.

The NUFC Head Coach saying no recovering from injury players will be available for this one.

However, Eddie Howe indicating there are no new injuries following that opening game of the season.

So basically, it appears to be only Emil Krafth and Joe Willock that are definitely ruled out.

The big news though, was that having limped off against Man City, Joelinton has trained fine later in the week, Eddie Howe expecting him to be available against Liverpool.

One player who, barring injury, will definitely play is Nick Pope.

I was amazed to see a number of Newcastle fans claiming he should have saved the Alvarez shot. All I can say is that I never realised we had so many world class keepers amongst our fanbase! Pope had no chance with the Man City goal and otherwise played at his usual high level.

Last season, two rare pieces of poor defending helped allow two quickfire quality goals from a Liverpool perspective, that effectively killed / won the game for the visitors.

I think it is going to be fascinating to see how / when Eddie Howe uses Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, two very exciting attacking full-backs. Both of them also very much well suited to play as wing-backs.

However, at this stage in a touch start against a series of difficult opponents, difficult to see Eddie Howe moving from his usual back four. Who coincidentally, did really well against Haaland and friends last weekend.

As well as Joelinton set to be available, we will see Jacob Murphy return to the squad. He missed Man City as his partner was due to give birth last weekend.

These would appear to be the options to fill the other six places in the team, in midfield and attack:

Wilson, Barnes, Isak, Anderson, Almiron, Longstaff, Joelinton, Bruno, Murphy, Gordon, Tonali

So all but certain that six of these eleven will start, then the other five on the bench.

I think Eddie Howe will freshen it up and potentially surprise Jurgen Klopp with a couple of changes.

My predicted Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Barnes, Longstaff, Gordon, Isak

So two changes in my predicted team, with Longstaff and Barnes to come in for Tonali and Almiron.