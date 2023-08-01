Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Aston Villa for opening Premier League match – Based on what’s been shown

Looking ahead now to this Newcastle team v Aston Villa.

A couple of home friendlies to be played first but it is the opening Premier League match in 11 days time that is looming large.

A tough fixture schedule (see below) to start the season and three points on the opening day would be a massive boost to get us going in the new campaign.

Based on what has been shown so far in pre-season and balancing everything else up as well, I think this below will be the Newcastle team v Aston Villa, injuries and fitness permitting.

It isn’t that I am convinced / claiming this will end up being necessarily the regular first choice eleven that becomes the norm in the 2023/24 season.

However, I think these eleven below make perfect sense as things stand, to start things off.

My predicted Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Nick Pope

Kieran Trippier

Fabian Schar

Sven Botman

Dan Burn

Bruno Guimaraes

Sandro Tonali

Joelinton

Anthony Gordon

Miguel Almiron

Alexander Isak

Nick Pope is a no-brainer, came back in these last couple of friendlies and has been outstanding, carrying on where he left off last season when making that save against Leicester that took us into the Champions League for sure. Great to see that he looks fully recovered after the operation on his finger in May.

With the back four, I reckon Eddie Howe goes with tried and tested in this game. The four defenders who with Nick Pope produced such a solid backline, only champions Man City could match last season.

The NUFC Head Coach chose to play Trippier, Schar, Botman and Burn together against Chelsea, when he had to split his squad for the final two matches in America. For me an indication of his thinking for the Newcastle team v Aston Villa. The Athletic report no lasting damage for Schar after going off injured in that Chelsea game and only set to miss a few days training. I think so long as the Swiss defender is fit, last season’s defence will start the season. If Schar missing, then I think Botman moves to right centre-back, Burn moves inside to left centre-back, with Targett left-back.

As for midfield, I think we will get our first look in a competitive match of this exciting trio, Sandro Tonali joining our Brazil internationals in the engine room. Tonali looks to have loads of pace and stamina and having played in the Under 21 Euros when captaining Italy this summer, he has had a fitness boost for early season due to that. Bruno and Joelinton are easy choices.

Speaking of summer Under 21 Euros fitness boosts, Anthony Gordon is looking very impressive, helping England to lift the trophy and named player of the tournament, I think it makes perfect sense that he will start the season.

On the right side, very difficult to see past Miguel Almiron. Also looks in great shape fitness and form-wise and very positive to see he is showing clear signs of last season’s goal rush not having been just a one-off. The excellent cool finishes against Rangers and Chelsea, plus his direct goal threat when often now looking to run at goal rather than check back, I see him in the starting eleven.

What a finish to last season for our two main strikers, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak creating havoc and scoring for fun in the final two months that carried NUFC into the Champions League.

However, I do for sure see Isak starting and Wilson the big threat off the bench if needed, almost certainly coming on to play alongside the Swedish striker, if a goal (or more) needed. Harvey Barnes for sure as well will be seen off the bench against Villa, with the former Leicester winger sure to be a massive contender for a first eleven place as the season gets into its stride.

Newcastle United matches for August and September 2023 in the Premier League:

Saturday 12 August 2023 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley

