Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Aston Villa after Eddie Howe comments

Looking at this Newcastle team v Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make the perfect start to the season.

At home, three points in front of their own fans, would be ideal before the trip to reigning champions Man City next weekend.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Aston Villa to be?

Well, lets start at the back, arguably the easiest part to forecast.

Nick Pope is fine after recovering from an operation on his finger back in May, when returning to action in the friendlies he has been excellent. He will start for sure.

Eddie Howe said on Friday morning that Fabian Schar has trained all week and is available for this opening match, after getting back to full fitness after an injury picked up against Chelsea in the Atlanta friendly.

I find it difficult to see anything but the 2022/23 back four starting this Villa match in front of Nick Pope.

Matt Targett has looked back to something like his best in pre-season and I think Tino Livramento will also get plenty of matches this season. However, I think Eddie Howe will go for tried and trusted in this first game at the back, maybe the same in all four opening PL matches before the international break, then after that start to rotate as midweek games come into play with Champions League and then League Cup commitments.

Now we get to the really interesting bit.

So many options in the attacking half, when it comes to the NUFC midfield and attack. The only negative today was Eddie Howe saying Joe Willock had experienced a minor setback on his hamstring injury, so isn’t expected to be available until mid-September at the earliest. He was never expected to be back in time for this game anyway, so no late impact on availability v Villa.

With Eddie Howe usually introducing new signings gradually, that has guided me a lot in my selection.

I think it will be Bruno and Joelinton in midfield, joined by Sean Longstaff, with Sandro Tonali on the bench.

Likewise, Almiron and Gordon wide right and left, Harvey Barnes next to Tonali on the bench.

Then Alexander Isak to get the nod up front.

However, I fully expect to see the likes of Tonali, Barnes and Wilson on the pitch at some point on Saturday. Whilst others like Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy and especially Elliot Anderson, will also be disappointed not to start, given their pre-season form.

Great at last to have the real makings of a proper squad and playing the longer game, plenty of matches to go around this season, especially if getting more joy with later stages of the cup competitions.

Predicted Newcastle United team v Aston Villa:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Gordon, Almiron, Isak

