PFA Team of The Year – Tuesday night sees 13th Newcastle United player selected by fellow professionals

The 2022/23 PFA Team of The Year has finally been announced.

With it being the 50th year of the PFA Team of The Year awards, the organisers said they had made it extra special by… making everybody wait until 29 August 2023 to find out the winners, yes, more than three months after the season has ended AND two and a half weeks into the new 2023/24 season!

There is the FWA (Football Writers) award but nobody cares about that one, it is only the ones picked by their fellow professionals that counts for both players and fans.

The individual award winners tonight were Erling Haaland (PFA player of the year) and Bukayo Saka (PFA young player of the year).

The PFA Team of the year revealed as:

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

John Stones (Man City)

Ruben Dias (Man City)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Rodri (Man City)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Erling Haaland (Man City)

So anyway, that got me looking back and it turns out with previous PFA Team of The Year awards these past 49 seasons before the 2022/23 one, there had been 12 different Newcastle players included, four of them in two separate seasons.

So now Kieran Trippier becomes the 13th Newcastle player to make a PFA Team of the year.

Newcastle United players who have made the PFA Premier League (First Division) Team of The Year:

1973/74 – Malcolm Macdonald

1984/85 – Chris Waddle

1986/87 – Peter Beardsley

1987/88 – Paul Gascoigne

1993/94 – Peter Beardsley

1995/96 – Robert Lee, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand

1996/97 – Alan Shearer, David Batty

1997/98 – David Batty

2001/02 – Shay Given

2002/03 – Alan Shearer, Kieron Dyer

2005/06 – Shay Given

2011/12 – Fabricio Coloccini

2022/23 – Kieran Trippier

A bit of a coincidence that in the Premier League era, 11 times NUFC players included before Mike Ashley arrived, then only one during his shocking ownership.

Nearly as heartbreaking as the Ashley misery, for older fans the sight of the eighties and the elite trio of Waddle, Beardsley and Gazza all chosen. To make it even worse, they were each selected for the PFA Team of The Year for the season immediately before each of them left!!!