Pep Guardiola reflects on narrow Manchester City win over Newcastle United

Pep Guardiola watched on as his team won their opening home Premier League match of the season.

The game decided by a single goal.

Alvarez scoring on 31 minutes and whilst Newcastle United battled all game, defended well, they struggled to hurt the home side in their own third.

Pep Guardiola reflects on Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0:

“No words.

“Where we came from, the success after the last gane in Athens, that’s the reason why we are a very good team.

“The talent, how they follow us, still they have the desire to do it.

“To come here against that (Newcastle United) team everyone saw against Aston Villa it as magnificent.

“The way we played it was more than deserved. Everyone was a top performer.

“Now a long week to rest a little bit and prepare for the future.

“Everyone is fantastic, what can I say? It means a lot to all of us.

“It is the second (Premier League) game but after what we done in the last season, we are still there.

“We spoke about mentality. The reason we won was about our mentality and we proved it again.

“Phil Foden is a reality as a player. He can play many positions. He is a real threat. I am really pleased. The way he behaves with everyone. The mentality is always there. That is the most important thing.

“The mindset and mentality of this group of players is amazing every time and surprises me every time.

“Against that team and in the conditions that we arrive, with a lot of injuries and no rest, how they run and the commitment for everyone it was absolutely amazing.

“We played really good and deserved to win. We could have scored more goals.

“Against Newcastle, we saw it against Aston Villa and last season.

“The difference with this group is the mentality for many, many years. Last year they did it and in the second game today they have done it. Nothing changes.

“Today we trained in the morning and prepared the game as best as possible.

“They apply incredible because they have the right mentality to do it. All of them.

“Starts with Eddy (Ederson), ends with Jack (Greaish). They were really outstanding.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 19 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City :

Alvarez 31

Possession was Man City 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Man City 14 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 4 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 3 Newcastle 0

Referee: Robert Jones

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Longstaff 57), Tonali (Anderson 67), Gordon (Barnes 56), Almiron (Livramento 86), Isak (Wilson 66)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Ritchie

