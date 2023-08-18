News

Pep Guardiola begs Manchester City fans to support the team after 4 trophies in 3 months – Extraordinary

Pep Guardiola has made an extraordinary plea to Manchester City fans.

The Manager speaking less than 48 hours since Man City picked up their fourth major trophy of this calendar year.

Pep Guardiola begging the Manchester City fans to turn up for the first home match of the season and to then support the team.

The Man City boss declaring ‘Tomorrow we need the Etihad Stadium full, stay with us please, we are not in our best moment. Stay there in the bad moments. We need their support.’

Quite amazing for neutrals looking in on this, Pep Guardiola feeling he has to do this after he has given the Manchester City fans four trophies these past three months.

Pep Guardiola speaks ahead of facing Newcastle United on Saturday night – 18 August 2023:

“Newcastle continue to do really well and they have bought perfect players for the way they play.

“They are an extraordinary team.

“Playing three times a week is different to once a week and if they can handle the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, they are (Premier League) contenders.

“We need our people (fans) more than ever.

“We cannot be in a stadium looking at how good we are because what we’ve done before.

“Tomorrow we need them (the Manchester City fans), from the first minute they’ll be important.

“We’re not at our best, or our top… it is normal and we adjusted a few things (against Sevilla) but the spirit is there.

“Kevin (de Bruyne) will be out for four or five months, Ilkay (Gundogan) isn’t here…

“We need time to adjust a few things.

‘Important players are not here. John is out, Bernardo is out. Ruben [Dias] I don’t know. Josko [Gvardiol] arrives the first minute and needs to know the principles.

‘We need time.

“We need to build more points.

“We’re really pleased with the titles we won, we need just one to finish the circle, then the Club World Cup to take all the titles. This is a joy, a pleasure.

‘Tomorrow we need the Etihad Stadium full, stay with us please, we are not in our best moment.

“Stay there in the bad moments.

“We need their support.

“Everyone wants to beat us and we have difficulties for many reasons, many important injuries, the calendar.

‘It’s a challenge again, to see if we can make a step forward.

“If you want to win you need that. It’s a step to see the team try to do it again.

“In football there are always problems, it’s how you overcome them that define if you’re a good team or not.

‘We need our people more than ever this season.

“We cannot be at the Etihad just looking at how good we are, because of what we’ve done.

“We need the supporters from the first minute against an extraordinary team.

“Eddie Howe created a fantastic team, for transitions and in possession, everything, it will be a massive test for us.”

