Pep Guardiola admits he might have made a mistake as massive injury blow for Newcastle United match

Pep Guardiola watched on as his team ended up picking up a comfortable opening 3-0 win over Burnley.

Two goals for Haaland and Rodri with the other, Man City picking up all three points at Turf Moor.

However, Pep Guardiola admits he may have made a big mistake, that will massively impact on the next Premier League game against Newcastle and the opening period of the season in general.

Star player Kevin De Bruyne coming back from a bad injury and Pep Guardiola saying after the match the plan had been for the midfielder to play 45 minutes. However, De Bruyne limping off after only 23 minutes and the Man City boss seeing his decision backfire.

Kevin De Bruyne now missing for the foreseeable, including next Saturday at home to Newcastle United.

In added time, another Man City player limped off. A ridiculous challenge from Zaroury (yellow card upgraded to red after VAR intervention) with his side 3-0 down, his lunge from behind on Kyle Walker seeing the defender taken off after treatment on the pitch. However, no indication from Pep Guardiola as yet, that Walker will be missing in the upcoming matches.

Pep Guardiola had already been moaning about his side’s busy schedule and especially the lack of preparation time for the Newcastle match. Man City play 10pm local time in Athens on Wednesday night against Sevilla in the Super Cup, then are up against Newcastle United on the Saturday night.

The last thing the Man City boss would have been wanting is injuries to impact.

Eddie Howe in contrast has a full week (see NUFC schedule below) to prepare for Man City, after Villa today at St James’ Park.

Pep Guardiola speaking about Kevin De Bruyne injury:

“It’s the hamstring again. Same position. I don’t know how long he will be out it depends on the magnitude of the injury but it will be a few weeks out.

“Of course, he’s down because he fought a lot.

“He felt really good and I spoke with him. He wanted to start. To play for 45 minutes was the idea.

“Maybe it was a mistake. But when someone is injured after 15-20 minutes, it’s not about that, it’s about something wrong.

“If it happened after 60-65 minutes it could be fatigue of the muscle. We have to talk with the doctor and with him. He has to free his mind and he’ll be back for sure.

“I remember one year I think in our second Premier League together he was injured for a long time. He knows a little bit what it’s like.

“He lost the final of the Champions League after 25 minutes. He felt really good and I spoke with him and he said he felt perfect.

“He wanted to start play 45 or 50 minutes that was the idea. Unfortunately it happened and of course he’s disappointed but he is strong and he will be back.”

Newcastle United matches in August and September 2023 in the Premier League:

Saturday 12 August 2023 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley

