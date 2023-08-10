News

Paul Merson verdict on the Newcastle United situation

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player talking, with now only two days until the season kicks off.

Paul Merson speaking ahead of Newcastle United playing Aston Villa, the first game of the season for Eddie Howe and his players.

Paul Merson confidently declaring: ‘Newcastle have the home advantage and I’m backing them to win this weekend.’

Here’s hoping he is proved correct.

Paul Merson also pointing out that Eddie Howe has ‘brought in some very good players’, with Tino Livramento, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes added to this season’s squad, whilst teenage winger Yankuba Minteh has gone on loan to Feyenoord for a season after NUFC signed him this summer.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“This is a big match.

“Aston Villa could pull off a few upsets this season and finished very well last season.

“Newcastle pulled off a top-four finish and have brought in some very good players.

“Unai Emery is good at his European fixtures, and Aston Villa have not won a trophy in a long time. They might find it difficult to find a balance between their European games and their Premier League form.

“Newcastle finished in the top four last season and might find it difficult to achieve the same result this season.

“Newcastle are very good at home – the games they lost at St. James’ Park last season were close.

“If both these teams are anything like they were in pre-season, this will be one hell of a game.

“Newcastle have the home advantage and I’m backing them to win this weekend.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Aston Villa”

Personally, I think it has been a bit overdone, the claims of how much the Champions League matches will affect Newcastle United.

The reality is that the top seven from last season will all be playing in European competition, including Aston Villa. Those outside the Champions League competition also landed with the dreaded Thursday / Sunday routine which often seems to negatively impact on teams.

The only two other clubs who are fancied to be close to the top end in any way, are potentially Chelsea and Tottenham. I fancy NUFC to finish ahead of both of them, regardless of European commitments or not.

