Paul Merson verdict on Newcastle United situation ahead of Sunday

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the third match of the season.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing at home to Liverpool, a massive match and challenge.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“If Newcastle start this game at a hundred miles an hour, I don’t see Liverpool being able to cope with them.

“They need to turn it on like they did against Aston Villa.

“I watched Liverpool against Bournemouth last week and Bournemouth were very good in the first 20 minutes of the game.

I thought Newcastle would be underachievers this season but they were brilliant in their first game.

“They had an opportunity to seize the initiative against Man City but they didn’t win that game.

“They’ve had a hard start to their season and if they win this game, they’ll have won six out of nine points – it could set them up for a top-four finish. It would send a message to the rest of the Premier League that they’re a big threat.

“Wataru Endo could play in a midfield three for Liverpool, but the problem is that it’ll be his first game for the team, and I couldn’t think of a worse one than a game against Newcastle.

“I would’ve played him against Bournemouth last week where Liverpool would dominate. I was very impressed with Dominik Szoboszlai the other day – I couldn’t believe how good he was.

“If Newcastle play the way they usually do and start, they can smother Liverpool all over this pitch.

“If they can make the most of their start, I think they’ll be able to win this game.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 3 Liverpool 1”

Liverpool have had a bit of a hoodoo over Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side the only Premier League club with a 100% record against NUFC, since Howe arrived.

Four wins out of four for Liverpool against Newcastle during his tenure and time for that to change.

When you consider Eddie Howe has only lost 15 of 67 Premier League games with Newcastle, it puts it into perspective. Plus, four of the other 11 defeats came against Man City (four defeats and a draw for Eddie Howe against Guardiola’s side).

Losing to the champions is no disgrace but losing all four to Liverpool has been painful.

Last season, there was no way that Newcastle deserved to lose at Anfield, as the match officials did everything they could to help Liverpool. Whilst at St James’ Park, it was a case of everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. As Eddie Howe’s side actually started fast and well, only to be hit by two sucker punches as a couple of pieces of Liverpool quality harshly punished them. Then we had the Nick Pope nightmare…

Even with ten men though, Newcastle were excellent and arguably deserved a point, the better side despite being a man down and two goals down. If Dan Burn had scored with his header rather than hitting the bar, then NUFC may well have got something.

As Paul Merson states, if Newcastle United come out like they did against Aston Villa and don’t make those defensive mistakes like last season against the scousers and indeed that Villa consolation goal, then I think Eddie Howe will be celebrating his first NUFC win over Jurgen Klopp.