News

Pat Nevin gives blow by blow account of Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2

Pat Nevin was at St James’ Park today.

Covering Newcastle v Liverpool for the BBC.

I think his blow by blow account gives a pretty good overview of what happened on Sunday…

Pat Nevin covering Newcastle v Liverpool for the BBC:

7 minutes

(Referee fails to send Alexander-Arnold off for a second yellow after clearly fouling Gordon, having booked him only a minute earlier for throwing the ball away)

“Alexander-Arnold is lucky.

There was an elbow raised, definitely, caught Gordon. But you can’t do that when you are on a yellow card.

We were interested in that battle and it’s getting even more interesting now.”

12 minutes

“I have to say I think Liverpool are nudging the midfield battle at the moment.

“Tonali has struggled to get on the ball and neither had Bruno Guimaraes, but it’s still early days.”

18 minutes

“Gordon is running at Alexander-Arnold.

“Gordon is trying to get the ball all the time now It is a winger’s dream that to have the player you’re against on a yellow card.”

19 minutes:

(Diaz gets past Trippier and Pope makes good save)

“When you see your defender running like that and you can see the number on his back, you know he is not balanced and you have him. The first chance he [Luis Diaz] has had to run at his defender, it looks like he has got him on toast.”

23 minutes:

“Gordon is certainly someone I had watched a lot at Everton. I hadn’t realised how quick he is. He is absolutely lightning at both ends of the pitch and he is really showing it for Newcastle this season.”

28 minutes:

(Van Dijk sent off for bringing down Isak on edge of box and prventing goalscoring chance)

“Virgil van Dijk got too close. The first look at it from a distance away looked like a red card. That is a big, big call.

They have had a lot of looks at it, that’s what VAR is for and he’s not even had a look.”

32 minutes:

“We said right before the game started the importance of that battle. Anthony Gordon has had the better of Alexander-Arnold right from the very start. His pace in behind there.

It always looked like if the breakthrough was going to come it was going to come through Anthony Gordon.”

33 minutes:

“What a few minutes Liverpool have had. Lost a goal, lost as player – and not just any player – and I’m sure it can’t get much worse for them. They will also lose Van Dijk for another match too.”

Half-time:

“I think Newcasle will be happy to go in at half-time, 1-0 up and then have Eddie Howe explain what Liverpool’s weaknesses are to make sure they can exploit them in the second half.”

47 minutes

“This is becoming a very, very difficult afternoon for Trent Alexander-Arnold. He is not stopping the crosses coming in.

Anthony Gordon has got him on toast at the moment.

He is flying and loving it at the moment and I don’t think Trent is.”

56 minutes

“Liverpool want to play it out from the back but they are a man down. So that is a lot harder.

But what do you want them to do, play it long to their striker – Mo Salah?”

62 minutes

“I think Harvey Barnes was warming up a moment ago. Just sit down again mate.

I’d be amazed if Anthony Gordon came off with the way he is playing right now.”

68 minutes

“You just thought Salah would do what he usually does with a little dink. Great defending (by Botman) but as it shows you, it’s not over!”

76 minutes

(Almiron runs through the Liverpool defence but sees his shot hit the post)

“When they run into space they are thrilling, Newcastle. Mac Allister was trying to catch Almiron there and he had no chance.

Me, you, and I’m sure Almiron thought he’d scored there.”

88 minutes

(Nunez equalising on 81 minutes)

“You have to put Liverpool away don’t you, and they [Newcastle] haven’t managed to do that.

Managers know how to make changes and Klopp made his and they had the influence he wanted.”

90 minutes

“I wouldn’t say there is one team more likely than the other at the moment to go on and win. It is absolutely 50/50, despite Newcastle having the extra man.”

90+3 minutes

(Nunez puts Liverpool 2-1 up)

“They absolutely deserve it. From what they have done and the changes they have made. Since they got the equaliser, it looked as though one team really wanted to win and one team wanted a draw. That team that wanted to win was Liverpool. They deserve to be ahead just now.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

