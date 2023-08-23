Opinion

Our Pennsylvania correspondent tracks down 4 other distant Newcastle United fans – Asked them why?

I recently wrote an article about my experience of seeing other distant members of the Toon Army after the Summer Series match in Philadelphia. Although I didn’t think to ask for email addresses at the time, I subsequently went online and tracked down four Newcastle United fans in Philly whom I have never met and who had no obvious connection to NUFC or Tyneside.

I asked each of them a series of questions that I plan to share throughout the season.

My initial questions for anyone I see in the States wearing the black and white are always the same:

Who are you?

Why the Toon?

What are your expectations for this year?

Michael:

Michael is an attorney from Southern New Jersey who went to university in London and now lives in South Philly.

In 2002, while studying in London and living near Kings Cross, he watched his first match in a local pub. Up to that point, he had been a fan of Alan Shearer, but had never watched a match “live”.

Watching his first Toon match at a pub in London, Michael was complexly taken in by the atmosphere and passion of the fans. Like most Philly natives (think Rocky), he also liked the underdog feel of the club and its supporters railing against the “top” clubs.

For several years afterwards, he followed the team alone. In 2007, he joined a Newcastle Facebook supporters’ group and, more recently, he discovered there is a local supporters club in Philadelphia. He now watches as many games as possible with the Toon Army Philadelphia. Michael’s level of enthusiasm for the team has increased as he has gotten to know more local Newcastle United fans, everyone of whom he insists are wonderful people.

Michael’s expectations for this season: I would be thrilled with a top six finish in the league. We overachieved last year and there is still work to be done to strengthen the squad.

Chris:

Chris is a data analyst at a local university. He grew up in Connecticut and now lives in an up-and-coming Philly neighborhood with his wife and two cats, Islay and Harris, named after Scottish Islands.

Chris was a typical American sports fan – he knew nothing about what the world beyond the states calls football – until an evening in 2009 when he walked into a Cardiff pub. Eventually, he learned that Arsenal was dubbing Celtic in a Champions league match. Nonetheless, the boisterous Celtic fans took him in immediately, bought him a Guinness, and gave him his first lesson in the passion, fortitude and traditions of European football.

The following year, a friend invited him to a match in the inaugural season of the MLS Philly Union. Later that same year, he watched America’s Landon Donovan score a World Cup match winner in stoppage time against Algeria.

Being an Anglophile as well as a data analyst, Chris knew he needed to do the work and find a team that could elicit the same passion and loyalty he witnessed in Wales. Chris’s research led him to a two-part article series, written by ESPN sports columnist Bill Simons in 2006. on how the author had chosen a Premier League club to support.

Part I – Read HERE

Part II – Read HERE

The author ultimately chose Spurs but it was his description of the Toon Army that stood out to Chris.

Newcastle supporters were described as insanely passionate fans who love a good beer and always turn out in support, despite the results. As a Philly resident since 1995, this sounded familiar.

When combined with the location of his favorite brew, Newcastle Brown Ale, and his favorite band, County Durham’s Prefab Sprout, Chris’s decision was made.

In 2012, Chris founded the Philadelphia chapter of the Toon Army. Since then, Chris has made numerous trips to Tyneside and has a perfect 6-0 record watching the Magpies at SJP.

Chris’ expectations for this season: I would not be surprised to see a bit of a letdown from last year’s performance but only because of the additional demands of the Champions League — but I still hope/expect them to play just as hard. Top 7 and a respectable run in the CL would be great.

Jim:

Jim is a grade 11 US History teacher living in New Castle County, Delaware. Jim played football as a kid and coached when he first started teaching.

He didn’t start following the Toon until 2011 when he was infected by the passion of his old friend from university, Chris, who had recently begun following the team. Before long, he decided to join Chris for a trip to Tyneside and his first match at SJP. He was hooked from the first touch which ended in a 2-0 victory over the Scousers.

He and Chris then traveled to Wales where they were treated to another 2-0 victory on the road against Swansea. Until those matches, he had never experienced so much excitement at a sporting event. To this today, he says that there is nothing stateside that replicates the legacy, excitement, and passion of seeing an EPL match at SPJ.

Several years after visiting Tyneside, NUFC came to the States to play a friendly against Atlas FC in Milwaukee. Chris and Jim attended along with Jim’s two young sons.

Although the match was atrocious, his boys were able to meet the players during a practice session and get autographs. His boys have also become lifetime Toon supporters.

In 2022, Jim’s family, along with Chris and his wife, traveled back to the UK to visit Jim’s eldest son, then studying in the UK, and celebrate his 21st birthday. Thanks to the generosity of a friend at the Back Page, the traveling fans enjoyed an unforgettable experience which began with a win 3-1 over Everton and ended with post-match reveling until early the next morning. For Jim, support for Newcastle over the last 12 years has been about enjoying time with family throughout the club’s highs and lows. Jim and his family have ignored the ridicule in the past by supporters of “Big 6” clubs, and the criticism of our recent success, focusing instead on the passion and hard work he sees in the club and the love he feels for the his own and the entire NUFC family.

Jim’s expectations for this season: I expect us to finish this year in the top five but I admit there still is a “waiting for the wheels to fall off” feeling that has been hard-earned over the years.

Rob:

Rob is another data guy working for a local data science company. He grew up in Pennsylvania outside of Philly and now lives in nearby Wilmington, Delaware.

Rob started playing keeper in grade 8 to improve his hand eye coordination for basketball. About this same time, he discovered Champions league on ESPN and the EPL on FOX Soccer Channel, two large American cable broadcasters.

While at university in Wisconsin, like most guys his age and younger, he played more FIFA on Xbox than he would probably admit to now. At some point, he stumbled onto the NUFC team and never looked back. In 2009, after declaring the Magpies his club, inside and outside of Xbox, he discovered they had just been relegated.

Never one to second guess, he stayed with the team under Hughton and celebrated their return to the Premier League in 2010-11 with a one-of-a-kind NUFC tattoo.

A painting of Coloccini done by a Geordie artist hangs in his office along with two framed autographed kits. Rob says that not only is the club an important part of his life, but the city and the people also mean a lot to him. He has a perfect 4-0 record watching matches at SJP and swears that Geordies are “lovely, friendly folks”.

Rob’s expectations for this season: I think this year will be difficult with the European matches added to our schedule. I think making the knockout rounds of CL and solidifying ourselves as a top six club will be important and we are capable.

As for me, I must admit, my confidence was higher before the kick-off against Man City. Nonetheless, my expectations are unchanged. I expect to see them make the knockout rounds of CL, qualify again for CL next year, and make another domestic cup final.

HTL