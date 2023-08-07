Match Reports

…or maybe it was the glow of the strongest pre-season optimism of a generation

I’ll just reiterate something I might have written in The Mag 20+ times for posterity: I’m not one for pre-season friendlies.

I understand and value their relevance to getting set up for the season and enjoy the opportunity to get first glances at new signings but countless times over the years I’ve found myself staring aimlessly around the ground, or wandering the concourse in search of beer as I struggle to focus my concentration on a match with nothing riding on it.

Today was (slightly) different of course as there was the Sela Cup (sponsored by Visit Malta) at stake, with a league table in progress and all sorts. This was, of course, low key stuff but it promoted enough of an end product to maintain my interest.

At least today it did, as I gave Saturday a swerve as it was my wife’s birthday. Given that the lovely Mrs S was committed to spending Sunday tucked up with a hangover, I did feel like it was worth springing for tickets for the Sunday.

I’m going to skate over the fact that day tickets were priced the same as Saturday despite the additional option of an NUFC women’s game (which would have interested me more than the alternative Sela Cup match) but I’m sure people are bored of reading / hearing me go on about ticket matters over the past couple of weeks so I’ll pause that for now.

Needless to say I chose the option of sitting in the Strawberry with nice Guinness and Leicester v Coventry on the telly versus watching Fiorentina edging out Nice in the day’s first game. I Viola won that 2-1, meaning United went into their game top of the table and therefore only needing a draw to win our own little tournament.

Right: IMPORTANT INFORMATION!

If you can’t be bothered with the ensuing whiffle of this sort of match report, then at least read this bit please. The new digital ticketing system was in operation and works as follows: there are pads to buzz in above every turnstile, with the top half for the use of tickets saved to your phone’s wallet. The bottom half is to scan in via QR codes. Hold whichever one you have against the relevant part of the pad and wait until it glows green, then push the turnstile. Hey presto, you’re in. If I see anyone unable to follow this against Villa next week, I’ll assume they don’t read my articles and are therefore undeserving of respect.

I’m going to do an about face here and say that this was a canny game and I enjoyed it.

United had a strong attack, but a relatively makeshift defence, as Pope and Burn were the only representatives likely to be considered for the first team back four. It would likely be too early to throw Tino Livramento in, but his signing was unable to be announced, likely owing to it not being sponsored by Visit Malta and therefore unpublishable on club media accounts across this weekend. So apparently he’s sitting in our ground, watching our team in spite of there still being details to iron out in the transfer. Howay, give us a bit credit eh?

Anyway, Murphy started at right back in a sick echo of how this sort of thing was the norm under Bruce. Happily, those times are gone and Jacob Murphy is fourteen times the player that floundered in this role in darker days. From a Ritchie free kick (another blast from the past), a half cleared ball was seized on by Murphy, who glided past his marker and thumped a fine shot high into the net. That’s your right back!

United were well on top and could have been out of sight but for a couple of calls going against us. First Wilson was blatantly offside when converting Bruno’s cross, then Dummett connected with Ritchie’s free kick and followed up to score, only to see it ruled out due to the Villarreal keeper (former PL stalwart Pepe Reina, who I am also surprised is still pre-retired) being soft. Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie combining against Pepe Reina feels like a line from about 9 years ago.

There was a brief flurry of Villarreal counter attacks that threatened to bring them in level at half time, with the excellent Murphy the key factor in snuffing out the most threatening as he raced back to bail the defence out despite not being a real defender. There was even a bit of niggle towards the end of the half. There were some grumbles about referee Anthony Taylor throwing a few yellow cards around, but to be honest, I’d rather he did that than let the game descend into a kick off that created potential for injury.

So, 1-0 at half time and I have to say I was enjoying what was going on.

There was value everywhere, as Villarreal’s counter pace gave the defence a workout and the returning Pope was kept on his toes. However, the real benefits were further up the pitch, as Harvey Barnes marked his SJP debut with an all action display that looks tailor made for Howe’s Mags. I don’t want to get carried away in friendlies but the way this lad kept powering into space and destroying opponents with pace and trickery was magnificent. He got his just rewards when United steamed forward from a Wilson-led attack and Joelinton played Barnes in to slot home. It’s like these lads have been playing together for years.

With an extra couple of points for the goals, United could sense that the prestigious Sela Cup was in the bag and started to dominate. Joelinton took centre stage next, taking out his man with a cheeky touch when fed by Wilson before accelerating towards goal. With Barnes and Wilson either side and two defenders looming, a pass looked on but Joe only had eyes for smashing it into the bottom corner. It’s like watching Brazil.

Barnes then got his second as Wilson again turned provider, steaming down the right wing and exploiting an acre of space to slide a terrific pass across for Barnes to run onto and convert his second. Four-nil and our name was on the cup. Along with our badge and sponsor.

This whole tournament thing has to go down as someone’s great idea. Like last year’s double header, there were 90 minutes in the legs of all who will be involved in the real business next week, and once again a good calibre of opposition as we finished off an unbeaten pre-season by dispatching 8th in Serie A and 5th in La Liga from last year. You have to review whether these clubs can compete with the squad levels of Premier League sides and the associated riches available here, but it bodes well that our differing XI’s both looked comfortable. Make no mistake, this next season is a squad game and the ability to interplay various players and shifting formations will be a crucial part of Eddie’s plan for world domination.

United lifted the Sela Cup in perfect fashion. Respecting the sponsors and opponents with a hearty hoist before recognising this is ultimately an organised kickabout and humbly retreating down the tunnel. Murphy got his usual antics in and I’m looking forward to seeing his contribution to the documentary that drops on Friday because of this sort of thing.

I still feel like United need and will get a further CB reinforcement but this game in particular and this entire pre-season overall has been extremely heartening for showing the capabilities of an exciting and constantly developing squad. The combination of new signings and younger players stepping up will, I believe, see us progress further this year, barring utterly rotten luck.

I also have to go on record as to how much I enjoyed today despite myself. Maybe it was the opportunity to be out in the first rain-free day in about six months, or maybe it was the glow of the strongest pre-season optimism of a generation, but I was totally involved in this match.

I would also like to add that these games should be an exercise in being canny. Yes, people turn up and go to the wrong area of the stand, then shuffle in slightly late or seem a bit lost. Yes, the place stinks of kid’s Fanta farts and wee ones will feel the need to drag their parent off for toilet stops, or ask long lists of questions, but these are the next generation of supporters, or if they aren’t they’re just people trying something they’re unfamiliar with. Anyone in this situation needs looked after a bit, or at least tolerated like you would hope to be should you step into unfamiliar territory. If someone gets in your way you’re only missing a bit of a friendly.

So I have no truck at all with any negativity towards those who ventured there. However, I do have a concern with some who didn’t. It’s a bona fide fact that NUFC got the pricing wrong this weekend and I’ll tell you how. Just looking at adult ticket price for arguments sake, a price of £55 for the weekend would likely account for about 75% of attendees, with approx 10,000 paying £30 each day would make you £204,000. The same at £20 a ticket for each day would make you £210,000. A minor profit margin, but given the fact that I know fine well that local companies were dishing out tickets for free and that today’s official attendance was dubiously close to the lower bowl capacity of 36k despite clear massive gaps at the top end of both The Leazes and Gallowgate, I think we can safely say it would be a better deal financially, not the mention the visual boost of having a full ground.

One reason I think this miscalculation has been allowed is that the bosses at NUFC pay far too much attention to the various social media echo chambers out there. There is a proportion of people have a tendency to the dramatic, stating opportunities to see the team are horribly limited and systems need to change to allow them to get a chance. I think the club has believed the hype that every game, including friendlies… has a clamour of all season ticket holders plus 50k members and they’re pricing things to meet that high demand. The fact that on the day the club reversed their decision to charge an increased matchday price of £35 and £20 for concessions, rather than £30 and £15, was indicative of this shock.

Anyway, a crowd of (allegedly!) 35k wasn’t bad at all in the circumstances and I’d like to return to a more positive slant. The season ahead is as promising as ever it’s looked and the events of this weekend have made me all the more confident in our ability to tackle it. Intensity is indeed our identity and it was on display with bells on today.

Beating two decent European sides at home is excellent preparation for the challenges ahead and while an unbeaten pre-season should be taken with a pinch of salt, the strong roster of opposition adds encouragement that we should be primed for the challenges ahead. The difficult start means that there is little margin for error early on, so getting out of the blocks quick against Villa would be just great.

Five days until the real thing starts, come on Eddie’s trophy winning Mags (sponsored by Visit Malta).

Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0 – Sunday 6 August 2023 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle: Murphy, Barnes (2), Joelinton

Villarreal:

Newcastle team v Villarreal:

Pope, Murphy, Lascelles (Savage 88), Dummett, Burn, Ritchie, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Barnes (Parkinson 83), Wilson (Diallo 88)

Subs:

Gillespie, De Bolle, Carlyon, J Miley, Turner-Cooke, Hackett, Ndiweni, Huntley, McArthur

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

