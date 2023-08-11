Opinion

Only two massive priorities for Newcastle United this season – If these happen I’ll be very happy

A massive season for Newcastle United.

Considering where they had came from, the 2022/23 campaign saw incredible progress.

A relegation struggle swapped for top four and Champions League qualification for Newcastle United, with a first cup final in 24 years thrown in for good measure.

All good.

If you ask the 49,000 Newcastle United fans heading into St James’ Park on Saturday, what they hope happens this new season, you would get 49,000 different answers.

There would be a lot of crossover on some points but funny how every fan sees things at least slightly different to the rest.

For me, there are only two massive priorities for Newcastle United this season.

If these both happen, I will be very happy.

I understand why Newcastle United fans might be keen on picking up a trophy or two, FA Cup and / or League Cup by far the most likely, if it was to happen.

However, I think the following are far more important.

Firstly, by far most importantly, Newcastle United finishing top five in the Premier League.

Secondly, Eddie Howe and his players finishing top two in their Champions League group and progressing to the knockout stages.

Newcastle United are still in the very early stages of this change to being a properly run massive club fulfilling its potential, finally.

Without these two things above, especially the first one, Newcastle United will be putting the brakes on, at best.

It would be lovely to win a trophy, obviously, BUT these two things are far far more important at this stage than winning a sole League Cup.

I want Newcastle United to have a platform that gives them a chance to compete year after year.

If you are sick of hearing about FFP this summer, then you have heard nothing compared to what it will be like in summer 2024 if no Champions League football to look forward to.

Staying in the Champions League club is essential if Newcastle United want to keep growing their squad, wage bill, results on the pitch…

In the 2024/25 season, an extra Champions League place will be given to each of the two countries whose clubs collectively performed best in Europe the previous year and will be awarded on league position that season.

In five of the last six seasons it would have meant an extra Premier League club qualifying, England would have had one of the extra two Champions League spots. So if this new rule had came in a year earlier, Liverpool would be playing Champions League football this season, not Europa League.

So very fair to assume, that the Premier League should get one of those two extra Champions League places at the end of this season. Which is why Newcastle United HAVE to finish top five.

It ticks all the boxes because without the cash that directly and indirectly comes from Champions League participation, it creates massive financial problems, especially with FFP for a club like Newcastle United trying to grow. It also helps you keep hold of your very best players AND attract new ones.

Getting through the group stages of the Champions League also ticks all of the boxes.

The obvious one is of course Newcastle United fans absolutely loving getting to at least the last 16 BUT arguably more importantly, that then also guarantees far more extra cash and raises your prestige and attractiveness for new signings.

If Newcastle United put together maybe five seasons in a row of top four/five in Premier League and doing well in the Champions League, then maybe then I would see a League Cup as more important than ensuring the growth of NUFC as a club.

However, I think bottom line is that if NUFC can build this solid base due to regular CL qualification and participation year after year and are competing at that level, trophies will automatically come as part of it.

