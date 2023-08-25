News

Official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Very positive news for Liverpool match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Two clubs with big hopes / aspirations this season.

Victory for Eddie Howe’s side would be fitting, having been very unlucky last season in both games against the scousers.

Whilst for Liverpool, they will be hoping to make it five wins in five Premier League matches against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

So, a big awaited Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning after that 1-0 defeat at Man City.

We already knew that both Emil Krafth and Joe Willock would be missing this Liverpool match and wouldn’t be available until late September at the earliest.

Now this morning, the Newcastle United Head Coach reporting…

Eddie Howe – 25 August 2023 before Liverpool on Joelinton:

“Joe is fine. We didn’t see him in the early part of the week but he trained in the latter part so fingers crossed he’s OK.”

Very positive news for Newcastle United fans, many of whom were thinking Joelinton would be missing, after limping off against Man City. Especially when he couldn’t be seen in the Wednesday training images released by the club.

In a game where winning the midfield battle could be all important, a massive boost to have the Brazilian available.

Eddie Howe not indicating any new injury issues.

Whilst Jacob Murphy should also be back available after missing Man City due to the birth of his child.