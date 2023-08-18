News

Official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – News for Manchester City match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Manchester City on Saturday night.

Two clubs with big aspirations this season.

Victory for Eddie Howe’s side would be sensational.

A first away Premier League win in 23 years at Manchester City.

It would also be the first time in 25 years that Newcastle United had won their first two Premier League matches at the start of a season.

So, a big awaited Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning after that 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa.

With what appears to be very good news now delivered.

Eddie Howe last Friday said that both Emil Krafth and Joe Willock wouldn’t be available until late September at the earliest.

Now this morning, the Newcastle United Head Coach reporting no new injuries.

Great news that unless any nasty surprises, Eddie Howe has the same squad of players to choose from that hammered Villa.

Eddie Howe – 11 August 2023 before Villa:

“Joe Willock has worked hard through the summer.

“He has had a really bad hamstring injury.

“It was a serious injury to his hamstring, he missed the back end of last season and then through pre-season was working back.

“He has just felt a little bit of discomfort in his hamstring, not necessarily another pull to the area, just some discomfort.

“So we have had to lock him down again and he’s in the process now of building himself back up.

“We will probably miss him for the first group of games before the first international break.”

