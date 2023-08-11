News

Official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Good and bad news for Aston Villa match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon in what is certain to be a very committed match.

Two clubs with big aspirations this season.

Victory for Eddie Howe’s side would be the perfect start, especially with Man City, Liverpool and Brighton to follow.

Whilst Villa haven’t won on Tyneside for 18 years, so a win for Emery would be a real marker.

So, a big Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

With good and bad news.

Eddie Howe indicating that Fabian Schar is set to be available against Aston Villa.

Which would allow Eddie Howe the option of playing the keeper and back four that had no betters last season, only Man City conceding the same number of goals.

However, not so positive news on Joe Willock.

The midfielder has been recovering from a hamstring issue and Eddie Howe revealing that he has had a minor setback, which will not see him available until the second half of September at the earliest, after the international break.

Eddie Howe:

“Joe Willock has worked hard through the summer.

“He has had a really bad hamstring injury.

“It was a serious injury to his hamstring, he missed the back end of last season and then through pre-season was working back.

“He has just felt a little bit of discomfort in his hamstring, not necessarily another pull to the area, just some discomfort.

“So we have had to lock him down again and he’s in the process now of building himself back up.

“We will probably miss him for the first group of games before the first international break.”

The only other negative to report from this Newcastle United injury update on the eve of the season, is the expected news that Emil Krafth won’t be available until late September at the very earliest.

