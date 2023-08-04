News

Official Newcastle United injury update on four players – Eight days ahead of new season

We have had a new Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to the media ahead of the weekend’s friendlies against Fiorentina and Villarreal.

The Newcastle United Head Coach saying that Sean Longstaff is back to full fitness after an abductor problem.

However, two other Newcastle United players won’t be involved this weekend, whilst positive news on another BUT touch and go whether he plays in either friendly.

Eddie Howe giving an official Newcastle United injury update – 4 August 2023:

Fabian Schar – “We’re going to make a late decision on whether he’s involved. He’s certainly very close.”

Joe Willock – “Won’t be involved in either game – he’s still working his way back to full fitness.”

Emil Krafth – “He won’t be involved.”

Newcastle United matches confirmed for August and September 2023 in the Premier League:

Saturday 12 August 2023 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley

