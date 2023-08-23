News

Official new Newcastle United training update has given us these clues for Liverpool availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery of photos.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Sunday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Liverpool at St James’ Park.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 18 first team squad players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Sandro Tonali

Those not seen…

Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie, Joe Willock, Javier Manquillo, Loris Karius, Martin Dubravka, Harvey Barnes, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson

Manquillo is rumoured to be off to a Spanish club in the near future, now Livramento and Hall have signed. Whilst Jacob Murphy and his partner had a baby at the weekend, which caused him to miss the Man City match.

Always difficult to know for sure as players can be innocently missed out of the set of published photos AND Eddie Howe keeping his cards close to his chest by not showing certain players are training and potentially set to be available next match.

However, fair to say that we were hoping to see Joelinton, after he limped off on Saturday against Man City.