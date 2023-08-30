News

Official new Newcastle United training update has given us these clues for Brighton availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery of photos.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 17 first team squad players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Fabian Schar, Sandro Tonali, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson

Those not seen…

Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie, Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Loris Karius, Martin Dubravka, Joelinton, Mark Gillespie, Matt Targett, Lewis Miley, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman

Always difficult to know for sure as players can be innocently missed out of the set of published photos AND Eddie Howe keeping his cards close to his chest by not showing certain players are training and potentially set to be available next match.

However, fair to say that we weren’t expecting to see Sven Botman after he limped off the pitch on Sunday. Still no news from the club on exactly what his situation is. Hopefully it will turn out to be a matter of weeks, rather than months, with the upcoming international break potentially arriving at the right time.

Still no images of Joe Willock nor Emil Kraft back in group training, as they recover from longer term injuries.