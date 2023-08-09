News

Official new Newcastle United training update has given us these clues for Aston Villa availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 18 first team squad players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sandro Tonali, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson

Those not seen…

Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie, Joe Willock, Javier Manquillo, Loris Karius, Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Dan Burn, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar

Manquillo is rumoured to be off to a Spanish club in the near future, now Livramento has signed. Whilst I don’t take any negatives from the club only featuring Pope and none of the other keepers in the published images.

Always difficult to know for sure as players can be innocently missed out of the set of published photos AND Eddie Howe keeping his cards close to his chest by not showing certain players are back training and potentially set to be available next match.

However, fair to say that you’d have hoped to see Joe Willock and especially Fabian Schar back in full training, whilst hopefully nothing to worry about that Dan Burn is missing from the images.

