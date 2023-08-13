Videos

Official Match Cam footage of Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Well worth a watch

A brilliant result, Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 at St James’ Park.

Only one game of course but what a marker to put down.

Eddie Howe’s side kicking off this campaign in the best possible way.

The pre-season preparations and friendlies giving United an ideal lead into the season.

So much to talk about in this opening Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 match.

Great goals and an incident packed game.

Interesting to see this Match Cam footage (watch below) released by the club.

Showing behind the scenes stuff, as well as excellent different angle match action from an alternative angle, down at pitch level.

Well worth watching the whole thing.

Looking forward to now seeing what the rest of the season brings…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

