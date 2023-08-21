News

NUST Official Statement released on Newcastle United away ticketing after events at Manchester City

Newcastle United away ticketing has become a big talking point.

Manchester City on Saturday was the start of things under the club’s new rules / plan.

After issues were raised about Newcastle United away ticketing following the match at the Etihad, NUST have now released an official statement.

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) Official Statement – 21 August 2023:

Following issues in relation to the processes employed by Newcastle United on Saturday 19th August at Manchester City, and misinformation on social media, The Newcastle United Supporters Trust releases the following statement.

The club did not consult or engage with the Trust in relation to its method of undertaking ID checks at Manchester City on Saturday.

The Trust does not support ID checks in the manner they were undertaken at Manchester City; treating a selected set of fans as guilty until proven innocent, with limited warning, insufficient communication on valid forms of ID and risking supporters being left in potentially vulnerable situations at away grounds.

The Trust is of the view that the away loyalty point system is fit for purpose and is the fairest way to distribute away tickets, rewarding those that have travelled far and wide to support Newcastle United, provided it is not abused.

The Trust are also concerned by the increasing number of home tickets appearing for sale on third party sites, often well in excess of face value.

The Trust has written to the club to raise these concerns and welcomes the opportunity to liaise with the club on amendments to policies to ensure they are workable for supporters. It is essential that proper fan consultation is

undertaken in a meaningful way before any new processes are implemented.

The Trust will further engage with its members on these issues over the coming weeks.