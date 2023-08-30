Now confirmed – These are the 8 clubs in each of the 4 Champions League pots for the group draw
The four Champions League pots have now been confirmed.
The eight clubs in each of the four pots, making up the 32 clubs who will fill the eight groups.
One from each of the four pots making up a Champions League group.
Newcastle United disadvantaged as pots 2, 3 and 4 are based on the last five years UEFA coefficient score, so NUFC end up in pot 4 as it was back in 2012/13 when they were last playing in Europe.
The draw for the Champions League group stage is set to begin at 5 pm (UK time) on Thursday.
ESPN say that the match schedule is expected to be announced by Saturday.
ESPN reporting that these are now the four confirmed Champions League pots after Copenhagen, PSV and Antwerp became the final three clubs to qualify for the group stage on Wednesday night.
POT 1
Manchester City
Sevilla
Barcelona
Napoli
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Benfica
Feyenoord
POT 2
Real Madrid
Manchester United
Internazionale
Borussia Dortmund
Atletico Madrid
RB Leipzig
FC Porto
Arsenal
POT 3
Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Salzburg
AC Milan
Braga
PSV Eindhoven
Lazio
Red Star Belgrade
FC Copenhagen
POT 4
Young Boys
Real Sociedad
Galatasaray
Celtic
Newcastle United
Union Berlin
Antwerp
Lens
