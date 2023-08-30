News

Now confirmed – These are the 8 clubs in each of the 4 Champions League pots for the group draw

The four Champions League pots have now been confirmed.

The eight clubs in each of the four pots, making up the 32 clubs who will fill the eight groups.

One from each of the four pots making up a Champions League group.

Newcastle United disadvantaged as pots 2, 3 and 4 are based on the last five years UEFA coefficient score, so NUFC end up in pot 4 as it was back in 2012/13 when they were last playing in Europe.

The draw for the Champions League group stage is set to begin at 5 pm (UK time) on Thursday.

ESPN say that the match schedule is expected to be announced by Saturday.

ESPN reporting that these are now the four confirmed Champions League pots after Copenhagen, PSV and Antwerp became the final three clubs to qualify for the group stage on Wednesday night.

POT 1

Manchester City

Sevilla

Barcelona

Napoli

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica

Feyenoord

POT 2

Real Madrid

Manchester United

Internazionale

Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig

FC Porto

Arsenal

POT 3

Shakhtar Donetsk

FC Salzburg

AC Milan

Braga

PSV Eindhoven

Lazio

Red Star Belgrade

FC Copenhagen

POT 4

Young Boys

Real Sociedad

Galatasaray

Celtic

Newcastle United

Union Berlin

Antwerp

Lens