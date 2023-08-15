Opinion

Not suitable for Eddie Howe?

A lot has been made about Newcastle signing “the right type of players” in order to ensure that they don’t upset the tightly knit dressing room.

Which got me thinking about a bunch of ex-players who probably wouldn’t have had Eddie Howe reaching for the cheque book.

Or would they?

Excessive drinking, common assault, gun offences, or simply being mad as a hatter. It’s surprising how many ex black and whites have taken a wrong turn.

Keeper

John Burridge had a reputation for being as eccentric as Keith Moon, which led to him being fined 16 grand for handling counterfeit goods and spending five months in the Priory.

Defence

Jonathan Woodgate was involved in a fracas at a Leeds nightclub with Lee Bowyer, for which he was convicted of affray and sentenced to community service.

Kenny Sansom went to court for assault but was cleared of the charge, so technically he shouldn’t be included.

Midfield

Captain of this bunch just has to be Joey Barton, because when it comes to a criminal record, he is the daddy.

Where do you start with Joey? Strangeways I suppose.

Paul Gascoigne. Whether it is the drinking with Colonel Gadaffi’s sons, taking lager up to Rothbury for Raul Moat, or numerous drink driving incidents, the list involving Paul is endless.

Would he have gone off the rails if he had stayed with us and not been peddled to Spurs? Who knows, maybe not. However, he probably would have seen his career go the way of Ian Bogie or Paul Stephenson in those dark days of the late eighties.

Lee Bowyer paid an out of court settlement on a civil action for damages after the Leeds nightclub incident. While many of us would have paid him for lamping Kieron Dyer on the St James’ Park pitch.

Making up the midfield is Craig Bellamy. Who would have thought such an easy going, calm individual would get done for drink driving, declared bankrupt or divorced for unreasonable behaviour.

Tino had all the attributes of Laurent Robert and David Ginola but he also had the additional off-field skills of knowing how to use a semi-automatic weapon.

Trouble is, allegedly firing it at the Colombian security forces probably wasn’t his best idea.

Despite being even fatter than fat Sam, Mick Quinn was a fine servant of this club. Famous for liking the good things in life, Mick was convicted of drink driving in 1986 and fined £100. He didn’t learn from this though and was caught again soon after, which led to a three week jail sentence.

Andy Carroll gets a place up front no bother. Convicted of common assault and then the alleged Steven Taylor incident during training.

Duncan Ferguson. What a very scary man. So it’s hardly surprising he went to jail for assaulting another player. You get the feeling that football stopped this lad from spending most of his life behind bars.

It fair to say that many of these may not be what we are looking for these days , but something tells me Eddie Howe would have been interested in the likes of Woodgate, as well as a young Gascoigne.

What do you reckon?

