Northumbria Police release statement after gang of eight allegedly attack Jamaal Lascelles and two others

Jamaal Lascelles and two others were allegedly attacked by a gang of up to eight males in Newcastle city centre.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday 20 August.

Jamaal Lascelles was on a night out with his 19 year old brother and his friend.

They had just left nightclub Chinawhite when it is claimed a man elbowed Lascelles’ younger brother in the throat in an unproved attack.

The friend was then knocked to the ground and kicked to the head, reported to have been unconscious for fifteen minutes as paramedics attended him and he thankfully came round.

Jamaal Lascelles said to have been attacked by a group of up to eight males, who attacked him from ‘all angles’ as he tried to protect his younger brother and friend. During the incident, those involved said to have threatened to ‘shoot’ Jamaal Lascelles.

Jamaal Lascelles had arrived back on Tyneside following Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City and the team had been given two days off by Eddie Howe.

It is wrong to try and arrive at an absolute conclusion based on reporting from one media and we don’t know for sure how and why the incident started and whether anything preceded it. However, on the video clip taken on a mobile phone that The Mail have published, it for sure appears to indicate Jamaal Lascelles, his brother and friend, as the victims of a cowardly attack, with the Newcastle United captain doing his best to protect the three of them.

Whilst no doubt some people will be questioning why a prominent Newcastle United player should have put himself in this position, surely we want our players to feel safe and able to go out in their home / adopted city.

Newcastle Upon Tyne attracts people on a weekend and/or night out from all over the UK and indeed overseas, it would be sad to think that NUFC players would feel the need for security to accompany them on a night out.

Northumbria Police have appealed for information about the incident:

‘Shortly after 4am on Sunday, August 20, we received a report of disorder involving a number of people on Westgate Road, in Newcastle city centre.

‘Officers attended however it is believed that those involved had already left the scene before they arrived.

‘Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230820-0227.’

Here’s hoping that the Police can identify those who allegedly launched this attack.