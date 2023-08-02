Opinion

Nobody will be fancying playing Newcastle United

This new Newcastle United season is looming large.

Only ten days to go now until the big kick-off and Eddie Howe fine tuning his team / squad for what lies ahead.

The Newcastle United Head Coach having home friendlies on consecutive days this weekend to complete the pre-season match schedule.

Just like last summer, Eddie Howe will play two completely different teams in these St James’ Park friendlies, the best players set to be split in half over the two days, giving pretty much all of the first team squad a full game against decent level opposition.

Much has been made of the tough start to the season, with Newcastle United facing Villa, Man City, Liverpool and Brighton in the opening quartet of Premier League matches. There is no doubting this is a challenge, with NUFC facing four clubs who also finished top seven last season.

However, I tell you what…

Nobody will be fancying playing Newcastle United once we have our A team on the pitch.

I think we could be set for a class season, if fair luck with injuries.

Watching the three matches against Premier League opposition in the USA, I think that it was quite obviously all but impossible in the heat and humidity to do the usual high press high intensity effectively BUT Eddie Howe had them doing it regardless, to toughen them up for new season.

That is the only important thing about pre-season matches, getting the team / players in the best possible shape for when they play competitive matches. People who get upset about losing / conceding goals in friendlies are ridiculous, especially when clearly the manager is experimenting.

I think as well, these friendlies were always going to suit the likes of Villa, Chelsea and Brighton as well, compared to Newcastle United. The NUFC play depends on so much running, rather than ball players who get FAR more time on the ball in these friendlies than in proper Premier League matches. That is not to say Newcastle United don’t also have ball players because obviously we do, however, that focus on also so much running in the NUFC playing strategy was always going to make it tougher in these friendlies.

Looking at the friendlies so far, Nick Pope has reminded us that he is different class. He wouldn’t have given the goal away at Rangers, I think he would have saved at least two of the three Villa goals and may even have possibly saved Jackson’s shot one on one when Chelsea took the lead. When he did get on the pitch in the second half against Chelsea and playing the full game against Brighton, Pope was excellent.

I think it is clear that now the focus in the transfer market is on a couple of defensive reinforcements and the Fabian Schar scare against Chelsea reminds us of the lack of depth on the right side of defence.

However, the fact remains that last season there was no better keeper and back four than Newcastle’s and no reason why that can’t be repeated, or at least got close to, this coming season. As I say though, one or two extra quality defenders would be a massive boost, especially if injuries come along.

Whilst there is a need for strengthening the depth of options in defence, I don’t think anybody can have any questions on that front in midfield and attack. Yes, you can always improve BUT the range of options ahead of the new season is quite staggering, compared to what we had not so very long ago.

This is where for sure I think no opposition will be looking forward to facing Newcastle United.

So funny how many clueless NUFC fans wanted to slag off Anthony Gordon so quickly and say Eddie Howe had got it so wrong, when quite clearly the 21 year old signing had the raw ingredients and was going to be some player. Something which we are seeing clear proof of this summer, both for Newcastle in the friendlies and for England, player of the tournament as the young three lions won the Under 21 Euros.

With then Harvey Barnes added as a wing option and the Almiron goals v Rangers and Chelsea are telling me that his goalscoring last season may not be a one-off, he has so much more composure now and his confidence in direct play / running towards goal is back.

Bruno, Joelinton and Tonali in midfield, what a trio this looks set to be.

With other midfield / wing options such as Willock, Longstaff, Anderson, Murphy and the astonishing emergence of 17 year old Lewis Miley.

As for up front, you have Alexander Isak now as the top option and last season’s fifth top Premier League scorer on the bench! Eddie Howe able to bring Callum Wilson off the bench to then play alongside Isak if things aren’t going according to plan, plus of course with the number of games to play, Wilson will of course also start plenty as well to keep Isak fresh and give Newcastle a different attacking threat. Which other Premier League club has such quality in terms of two very good strikers? Not many.

You look at Man Utd paying over £70m, far more than Newcastle’s club record for an incoming signing, on a kid who has scored nine goals in Serie A. Maybe Rasmus Hojlund will become a superstar striker BUT one thing for sure, this Man U move smacks massively of desperation / necessity, absolutely needing a new striker. For me, that puts our worries of NUFC needing a couple of back up defenders in perspective. Even better, just look at Tottenham, they look set to lose Harry Kane to Bayern Munich just days before the season kicks off!

The need / want to improve your team and squad is never ending BUT you have to acknowledge / accept that Newcastle United have come an awful long way and to now have these midfield / wing / forward options at St James’ Park is seriously good, with as I say, the joint best defence in the Premier League last season (only Man City conceded so few goals).

Bring it on.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

