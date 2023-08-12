Opinion

No swearing please – We’re Geordies

As many of you know, there are no Newcastle United fans that love the history of our great club and saluting former players on The Mag, more than me.

I am also proactive in the comments section on the various articles and it is because of this, that I have been getting myself into a bit of bother.

Having been born in the 1960s and being on the St James’ terraces in the 1970s, I soon got used to obscene language on an industrial scale, long before I began serving my apprenticeship in South Shields in the early 1980s.

The first tradesman I ever worked with was an old Hebburn lad called Paddy Kenny.

Thankfully Paddy was a black and whiter through and through and we got along instantly.

He was also the king of the swear word, and an old master with filthy jokes and lewd comments. Bernard Manning and Chubby Brown literally wouldn’t have had a look in.

As a lad of sixteen, Paddy made a massive impression on me, and it wasn’t long before I was his apprentice in more ways than one.

It was a different ball game regarding Health and Safety forty years ago, to what it is today.

At 12.20pm every weekday and often on a Sunday, the apprentices would head down to the Rose and Crown in Middle Docks to line up a few pints for whoever they were working with.

The plumbers and welders would then shortly follow us down and I used to be amazed at how quick they could guzzle down their pints and bottles of dog.

Obviously us young-uns thought we were big lads and would always have a sup too.

When my Da would come hyem from working abroad I still would get the odd clip if I swore in the house when my Ma was about.

I was the oldest lad and the first to move out.

By this time my whole life was consumed with and revolved around, going to as many Newcastle matches as I could.

I was quite a big lad and will modestly admit that I could look after myself. This came in handy at some away games and helped me meet many new mates from outside of North Shields.

I was also notorious for being a prolific swearer. Whether in joviality or sometimes in anger there is rarely an expletive far from my lips.

So that brings me to why I’m typing this article.

All the contributors on The Mag know that certain words and behaviour are forbidden by Disqus. Many of us try to get around the issue by disguising words and using emojis etc.

I’m bloody terrible for it but if I want to keep doing what I enjoy (writing about current Newcastle United affairs, club history and nostalgia, and with a fair bit of mackem baiting also hoyed in), I know that I am going to have to wind my neck in and stop the offensive replies to some of the comments that I disagree with.

Auld Paddy Kenny died in about 2006 and he would have been 100 now.

He had a canny innings compared to many of the other old fellas that I knew and I often tell my mates some of his old stories to their great amusement.

I do still use some of his crude expressions and I also know that I’m not automatically going to turn into a Trappist Monk.

However, there quite simply has to be a time and a place, and we are going to all have to start behaving ourselves on The Mag.

I still haven’t seen any of our Amazon documentary as yet but me and the grandson are going to watch it later today.

From what I’ve heard, Eddie Howe uses the odd expletive.

I’m going to have to tell Wor Alfie that if he’s going to copy anybody and occasionally swear, it will be better to be like ‘Nice-Guy’ Eddie and not me.

(The Mag: Nobody wants to spoil anybody’s fun BUT we have rules on the comments section and if anybody is determined to repeatedly break those rules, then they will be banned. If you want to have the right to use any words you want, the right to bully and abuse others, then that is fine, BUT you will have to go elsewhere to do it. Not on The Mag. You are allowed to criticise, mock and disagree with what somebody else is saying in articles and/or in the comments section BUT you aren’t allowed to abuse or bully them. We don’t have the time to look at all the comments that go up, there would be no time to do anything else! As Mr Bazoox mentions, we will ban anybody who persistently uses alternative spelling, accents on letters, emojis etc etc to enable them to get words up that are banned. So it has to be largely self-policing, if anybody sees a comment that is way over the top and unacceptable, please flag it and then we are notified for somebody to have a look at it. To decide whether or not the comment should be deleted and potentially that person banned altogether, if it is such extreme behaviour and/or a regular pattern in their comments. However, we don’t want to ban anybody. All we ask is respect our rules and respect everybody else who writes articles and/or uses the comments section. Thank you)

