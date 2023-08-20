Opinion

No need for the panic and criticism after Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0

A single defeat at the hands of the best team in world football, ending Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0, yet it sends some of our fans and certain pundits crazy.

Quotes of ‘Miggy has returned to his former self’, ‘Tonali not good enough!‘

The hard facts will tell you that Man City will likely do this to every team they play. They look unstoppable and I truly believe Newcastle could well be one of their hardest opponents they play this season.

To single out any one of our players tonight is criminal, the bulk of this team delivering us loyal fans Champions League football for the first time in 20 years, we should cherish this team.

To criticise Tonali is nonsense, a young Italian player new to the PL, not to mention a huge move in his personal life. Write any of these players off at your peril, they are being coached by Eddie Howe. I had hoped pundits and fans alike would have learned their lesson… Joelinton, Longstaff, Murphy etc etc.

Any team coming up against this Man City team will have to be perfect and hope City drop off slightly.

Newcastle were not at their best tonight but still looked more than capable up against the best team in the world. For what reason Newcastle were not at their best, we don’t fully know, although I am fairly certain the majority of the reason was thanks to our opponents.

Expectations are rightly high but our fans must trust the building process of this club, we aren’t Man City, nor do we want to be Man City, they have shown anything is possible when you have a net spend of £2bn in 15 years and face 115 charges for breaking Financial Fair Play rules but under the leadership of our owners and the likes of Dan Ashworth and a coach in Eddie Howe, I am almost certain Newcastle’s rise will be much steadier working within FFP rules and nurturing homegrown / young talent.

Enjoy the ride!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 19 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City :

Alvarez 31

Possession was Man City 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Man City 14 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 4 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 3 Newcastle 0

Referee: Robert Jones

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Longstaff 57), Tonali (Anderson 67), Gordon (Barnes 56), Almiron (Livramento 86), Isak (Wilson 66)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Ritchie

