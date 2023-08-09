Opinion

Newcastle v Liverpool tickets – What is happening?

Three weeks ago, sales details of Newcastle v Liverpool tickets were released.

By the end of July they had been put on sale and swiftly sold out.

Hang on I hear you saying… I didn’t even see anything about Newcastle v Liverpool tickets going on sale???

That is of course, due to the fact that Newcastle United fans still haven’t got a clue what is happening, with only 18 days to go to the match.

Liverpool official announcement – 20 July 2023:

Away ticket details have been released for Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Newcastle United.

The game at St. James’ Park kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday August 27.

Supporters can access the full ticket selling details here…

The question for NUFC fans is, why can sale details of Newcastle v Liverpool tickets be announced for the away side 38 days before the match, yet 20 days after that, we still know nothing?

For once, you very definitely can’t blame the broadcasters, as it was on 8 July 2023 that we found out what date and time the game against the scousers would be, fully 50 days before the game, 32 days ago!

For Newcastle fans who (try to…) buy tickets match by match through the membership scheme, it was only 5pm on Friday 4 August that NUFC supporters found out whether they had tickets, basically giving them only a week’s notice. Which is far from ideal for anybody, especially those who have to arrange travel and/or accommodation.

For those not affected (season ticket holders) many will be saying so what, should be grateful if get a ticket etc etc.

That is not the point though, if the club can enable the sale of Newcastle v Liverpool tickets for away supporters almost six weeks before the game, why not the same for NUFC fans?

Not a single bit of info from the club about when even the members ballot will be for this Liverpool match but you have to think at best, it is once again going to be only around a week before the match, when NUFC members find out whether or not they have tickets.

So basically, Liverpool fans in the away end who are travelling from wherever, will have been able to book planes / trains / hotels over a month before the match, yet Newcastle supporters travelling from the very same places, will be booking a week before hand and paying far far more, with indeed no guarantee of availability compared to if they could also have booked up over a month ahead of the game.

Many Newcastle fans appear to have come to the conclusion that the club are delaying selling tickets to NUFC members, so that they can sell as many of those same tickets instead to those buying through the club’s travel partners, such as Sports Breaks, who offer ticket, travel and hotel packages. Far more lucrative the thinking goes for the club to sell tickets via these packages to football tourists and… dare I say it, many of these no doubt getting bought by Liverpool fans for this game.

I really hope this isn’t the case but the signs aren’t good.

First Villa and now Liverpool, the club with no transparency and when Newcastle fans are being left totally in the dark, they are bound to fear the worst.

There is clearly zero reason why Newcastle fans shouldn’t be able to sort match by match tickets a month before each game, if away supporters are able to do it.

