Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets – Club state when members can buy season ticket holder re-sale seats

Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets are the current hot topic.

Those fans without season tickets hoping to get hold of them.

This week has already seen the club announce a significant climbdown starting with Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets. Shortly before the ballot opened on Wednesday, the Newcastle United owners revealing (see below) that rather than fans having no control of what price tickets they might be allocated – right up to £74 each, instead members able to select a ticket price for if they are successful in the ballot.

Now on Thursday morning, the club have given sale date information for other Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets that will go on sale, for those members who are unsuccessful in the current ballot.

These are tickets that are going to be part of the new re-sale system, which many Premier League clubs already have. This allows season ticket holders to get cash for tickets when they can’t go to a match, with those tickets then being made available for members to buy

This was the re-sale bit included in yesterday’s club ballot announcement:

IF YOU ARE UNSUCCESSFUL IN THE BALLOT

Should supporters be unsuccessful in their selected price category, they will be able to re-enter a ballot should any unallocated tickets remain available.

They will also be eligible to purchase any seats put up for re-sale by season ticket holders. Any seats that are put up for re-sale can be viewed and purchased online. They cannot be purchased over the phone or in person.

Now on Thursday morning the club via their ticketing site have given dates to the whole Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets sales process, including when ST holder re-sale tickets will go on sale to members…

Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets

Ballot Opens: Wednesday 2nd August, 10am

Ballot Closes: Friday 4th August, 10am

Ballot is run: Successful applicants notified by 5pm, Friday 4th August

Ticket Resale for Season Ticket Holders: Opens Monday 7th August, 10am

Ticket Forwarding for Season Ticket Holders: Opens Monday 7th August, 10am

Ticket Resale Seats: On sale to Members from Tuesday 8th August, 10am

Newcastle United official announcement – 2 August 2023:

Newcastle United has adjusted the ballot process for members purchasing home match tickets at St. James’ Park following feedback from supporters.

The membership ballot for the Magpies’ first Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa opens at 10am on Wednesday, 2nd August – and closes at 10am on Friday, 4th August.

Members were initially informed that seats would be allocated randomly in any available area of the stadium if they were successful in the ballot, with payment taken automatically.

After reviewing feedback from fans and supporter groups, members will now be able to select a specific ticket price category that best suits their needs, and payment will only be taken automatically if they are successful in the ballot for their chosen category.

This functionality will be operational when ballot registration opens from 10am. Please note that supporters are unable to select multiple price categories at this time.

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales said: “We are committed to ensuring match tickets are made available fairly so that fans can continue to support the team so magnificently home and away.

“While we have made positive changes in that regard following ticketing workshops with fans, we also appreciated the feedback we specifically received in response to our proposed home ticket ballot process for members.

“After reviewing that feedback, we have made an adjustment and members will be able to select the specific price point that best suits them when entering the ballot.

“Supporter engagement is hugely important to us and we will continue to seek fans’ views as we build towards sustainable success together.”

ONLINE BALLOT PROCESS

Each member has a unique supporter ID and can therefore only register once for the ballot (so if you are included in a group application, you cannot also make an individual application at the same time). The maximum number of supporters who may be included within a ballot application is six.

If you wish to be included in the ballot so that, if successful, you would be seated together in a group with friends and/or family members, then you must register all of the proposed members of that group in one application only.

To apply for friends and family members, they must be members and be linked to your account via the ‘My Friends & Family’ option within your online ticketing account. Please ensure that, before submitting a group application as lead applicant, you have (i) completed and checked this in your account settings and (ii) obtained the prior consent of those friends and/or family members on whose behalf you are applying.

It is imperative that you check and select the correct age band for each ballot applicant, since failure to do so may result in an unsuccessful application.

Each applicant (and, in the case of a group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will need to enter credit/debit card details when submitting a ballot application. No payment will be processed at the point of registering in the ballot.

Once the deadline date has passed for ballot registrations, the ballot will be drawn randomly.

IF YOU ARE SUCCESSFUL IN THE BALLOT

If you are successful, the automated balloting system will automatically allocate you (and in the case of a group application, each of the members of that group) a seat from your selected category.

The member applicants who are successful in the ballot will automatically have their credit/debit card payment charged for the total cost of ticket(s) allotted. Each successful applicant (and, in the case of a successful group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will receive a confirmation email.

Digital tickets will be emailed to the applicant, or in case of a group, the lead applicant. Digital ticketing FAQs can be found here.

If your payment is not successful the box office will contact you. You will then have 24 hours to complete payment following initial contact. If payment is not received by this time, the tickets will be re-balloted and allocated to another eligible supporter.

If you do not receive an email then, unfortunately the number of ballot applications received has exceeded available ticket capacity and you have not been successful.

Supporters can check whether or not they are successful in the ballot via the ‘My Account’ option within their online ticketing account.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

* Membership is not transferable and only allows you to apply for your age band

* Seats will be allocated randomly across the stadium (if you apply as a group in one application you will be sat together)

* All tickets are digital and should be downloaded to your smart phone immediately upon receipt.’

