Newcastle United with 145,186 boost in pre-season

Newcastle United are having a very different pre-season.

Eddie Howe himself said in recent days that the low key preparations for the 2022/23 season have been replaced by something on another level.

The Newcastle United Head Coach saying that in some ways the low key pre-season style can help in certain ways BUT that overall, no doubt that this summer’s action on AND off the pitch is delivering far more arguably, when it comes to getting into new season mode.

Eddie Howe pointing out that with the fixtures so far, including three against Premier League opposition, on the pitch this is really toughening the players up for what lies ahead this month.

How about off the pitch though compared to summer 2022/23…

Newcastle United 2022/23 pre-season results and attendances:

Saturday 9 July 2022 – Newcastle 5 Gateshead 1 (0 – Behind closed doors)

Friday 15 July 2022 – 1860 Munich 0 Newcastle 3 (600 – Neutral ground in Austria)

Monday 18 July 2022 – Mainz 1 Newcastle 0 (600 – Neutral ground in Austria)

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Burnley 0 Newcastle 3 (0 – Behind closed doors at neutral ground in Portugal)

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Burnley 2 Newcastle 6 (0 – Behind closed doors at neutral ground in Portugal)

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Benfica 3 Newcastle 2 (49,081)

Friday 29 July 2022 – Newcastle 1 Atalanta 0 (40,596)

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Newcastle 2 Athletic Bilbao 1 (46,856)

Total of 137,733 paying to watch Newcastle United in 2022/23 pre-season

Newcastle United 2023/24 pre-season results and attendances:

Saturday 15 July 2023 – Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 (7,096)

Tuesday 18 July 2023 – Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 (51,100)

Sunday 23 July 2023 – Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 3 (40,332)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 – Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (70,789)

Friday 28 July 2023 – Brighton 1 Newcastle 2 (26,150)

Total of 195,467 paying to watch Newcastle United in 2023/24 pre-season (so far)

All of the above summer 2023 Newcastle United friendlies were sold out apart from the Villa match, which still attracted over 40,000 paying spectators.

All of this very different to playing in front of a few hundred Toon fans in Austria, alongside a small number of German supporters and interested locals

We have already seen a massive 145,186 extra watching live as compared to this same point last season, only 50,281 paying to watch NUFC pre-season friendlies in summer 2022 at away / neutral stadiums, contrasting with 195,467 so far this time.

Not only does playing in front of proper crowds help the team get into gear for what lies ahead in the new season, the club’s profile also hugely boosted with the bigger crowds. Plus of course the fact that Sky Sports broadcasted all three of these last three USA friendlies, plus overseas broadcasters doing the same in America and other countries.

Last summer, the final count for those having watched NUFC in pre-season friendlies was 137,733, after 87,452 turned up for the two at St James’ Park.

With a top four finish and a team heading into the Champions League, I had been looking forward to capacity crowds at St James’ Park to cheer United into the new season.

However, Saturday and Sunday’s friendlies against Fiorentina and Villarreal have seen only a few more than half the tickets sold so far, with only four days to go until the weekend, a quick look at the NUFC ticketing site suggests more like around 55,000 tickets sold rather than the 104,000 sellout I was expecting / hoping for.

The Newcastle United owners have got so much right so far but on this occasion, clearly the pricing proved to be badly off target, the poor ticket sales proof of that. Significantly increasing the prices for home friendlies massively backfiring, when surely the only priority should have been ensuring packed stands at St James’ Park a week ahead of the season.

Quite ironic that after such great sights in America of so many Newcastle United fans and neutrals watching the team, that they return home and as things stand, Level 7 in the Milburn and Leazes stands and the upper level of the Gallowgate aren’t even open for ticket sales this coming weekend, due to lack of demand at the prices.

