Newcastle United warning for fans travelling to Manchester City match

Ahead of the match at the Etihad, Newcastle United have issued a warning to fans.

An official announcement (see below) from the club declaring ‘Spot checks will be carried out by Newcastle United staff at the Etihad Stadium to ensure only travelling supporters with legitimate possession of tickets are able to enter the stadium.’

Newcastle United fans warned that if they are caught passing their tickets to others, they could / would lose all their loyalty points and potentially their season tickets.

Newcastle United official announcement / warning – 17 August 2023:

‘Supporters travelling to Newcastle United’s Premier League fixture at Manchester City are being urged to ensure the name on their match ticket corresponds with their identity.

The Magpies travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, 19th August (kick-off 8pm BST) and away tickets are sold out.

Spot checks will be carried out by Newcastle United staff at the Etihad Stadium to ensure only travelling supporters with legitimate possession of tickets are able to enter the stadium.

At turnstiles, supporters who have their entry rejected during the scanning process will be directed to the away box office to be verified before a ticket is then re-issued.

The club is taking this step to ensure fairness to all supporters who purchase tickets through its established loyalty points system and to prevent potential ticket touting.

The loyalty points system enables season ticket holders with the highest number of loyalty points – accrued as one point per away match attended – to have priority access during the sales process. The loyalty point threshold is reduced incrementally on designated days, allowing those with fewer points to eventually buy a ticket subject to remaining availability.

Demand for away tickets is extremely high and the club continues to receive complaints about match tickets being passed on to supporters who may not meet the criteria to purchase, which is against the terms and conditions of sale.

Ticket holders will therefore need to display suitable photo ID if requested on entry to the Etihad Stadium.

Supporters are therefore asked to have personal identification with them at the Etihad Stadium as access may otherwise be denied.

Those who have purchased tickets as part of a travel group will still have to show photo ID that proves they are a member of their travel group. (E.g. if there are four tickets purchased as part of a travel group, as tickets will not have names or supporter numbers on, they should be distributed to the four individuals to use in any order, if you are asked to provide ID, you must be one member of that travel group).

For any duplicate requests for a ticket(s) that has not arrived in the post, each individual will have to pick their own ticket up showing ID.

LOSS OF LOYALTY POINTS

Should the identification not correspond with the ticket, the person the original ticket purchase is linked to will have their loyalty points deducted in full.

A repeated breach may lead to the original purchaser’s season ticket being cancelled.’

