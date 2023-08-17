Opinion

Newcastle United transfer ruthlessness

It has been well documented that the sale of Allan Saint-Maximin was needed to help enable this summer’s Newcastle United transfer activity.

With the requirements of FFP, Newcastle had to come up with a way of raising finance whilst also improving the squad.

This requirement led to the first really ruthless decision of the Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth reign.

Following on from Saturday’s performance, I feel that this Newcastle United transfer ruthlessness will be required again and again, as the squad begins to take shape for what lies ahead.

Many fans were disappointed to see the back of ASM but most will admit this sale and the purchase of Harvey Barnes is likely to be justified, particularly on current evidence. As well as the significant help the ASM sale has had when it comes to dealing with FFP, allowing Eddie Howe the ability to bring in Tino Livramento as well.

Based on Saturday’s team, there are clear areas where this ruthless transfer business can assist Newcastle with their evolution.

Let’s take a look at some areas of the pitch on Saturday:

Nick Pope

Most fans will agree, and the statistics are there to back this up, he is one of the best shot stoppers in the league.

However, the collective deep intake of breathe around the stadium is only all too evident whenever he has the ball at his feet.

Pope would likely command a fee between £15m – £20m which could be reinvested on a keeper with better ball playing ability.

Fabian Schar

Another player I believe could generate a decent transfer fee, whilst also being someone who can be improved upon.

Pace is something the defence lacks and with Schar’s advancing years, his sale value of £10m(ish) could help fund a younger CB, similar to Botman, but quicker in those defensive moments.

Dan Burn

Described by John Gibson as having a heart the size of a frying pan, a ruthless decision to sell Dan Burn would definitely surprise some people. Those who questioned Newcastle’s signing of Burn will be the first to admit he has been a success.

However, most will also point to him not being a natural left back and someone who does not provide the same contribution of Trippier on the right. Burn would still attract a decent transfer fee which could fund such a replacement.

Miguel Almiron

Saturday provided an example of Miggy’s shortcomings.

As Gordon broke down the left, his left footed cross was met by Tonali to make it 1-0. Let’s imagine this same move but on the left. Would Miggy has crossed this ball with his weaker right foot or stopped, turned onto his left and balled the ball inside?

Gordon showed the importance of being able to use both feet at key stages of the game, something I’m afraid would not be seen by Miggy. Given his exploits last season, his stock has never been higher and a ruthless transfer of another fan favourite would make sense to bring in another winger comfortable on both feet. Would £15m-£20m be attainable?

As the club continues to improve, I can see the type of transfer that took ASM from St James’ Park being repeated in windows to come.

These four players are those who, in my opinion, would attract decent transfer fees and can be improved upon – but also would not necessarily be the first on most supporters’ minds to sell.

The constraints of FFP require clever transfers, if not ruthless ones. Who is next?

Please let me know your thoughts.

