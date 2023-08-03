Videos

Newcastle United training ahead of SJP friendlies – 5 players missing in official NUFC images and video

Newcastle United training ahead of the weekend’s games.

Eddie Howe and his NUFC players having travelled to play five friendlies in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Glasgow, Atlanta and… Gateshead.

Now looking forward to a double-header at St James’ Park – Fiorentina on Saturday and Villarreal on Sunday.

Ahead of the weekend’s friendlies at SJP, the club have now made images and video of Thursday’s Newcastle United training session available.

Having looked at both (watch the video below and access the images here), five Newcastle players in particular were noted as not able to be seen.

Harrison Ashby is set to sign for Swansea on loan (now a fee for Tino Livramento has been agreed), so that explains one of those absent.

However, no sign either of Loris Karius, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Joe Willock.

Schar was forced off against Chelsea during the game in Atlanta with what looked a hamstring issue. Afterwards Eddie Howe said that the player thought it wasn’t anything serious, then the usually very reliable Athletic later reported that their information was that scans had shown no big problem and only a few days training expected to be missed…

Hopefully no big issues with any of these players ahead of the final friendlies and fingers crossed that potentially just the lens / video camera missed them out.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

