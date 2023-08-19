Opinion

Newcastle United Super Fan or Tout?

The club’s decision to implement ID checks on travelling Newcastle United fans, has rightly caused uproar amongst Newcastle’s travelling fanbase.

The club claim the reason this is being done, is to stamp out on touting and ensure real fans get to go to the game.

As demand for Newcastle United games is undoubtedly rising, none of us wants to see people getting in away ends just because they have the deepest pockets and only started supporting the toon since the takeover.

However, what the club view as ticket touting is nothing of the sort.

People are not selling their tickets out of greed but out of solidarity with their fellow fans.

Networks of friends and families doing the same, has always formed the basis of Newcastle’s travelling fan culture. This has filled away ends for decades. Thousands of loyal lads and lasses have travelled up and down the country in the bad times and good by going on their mate’s tickets or getting spares at the last minute.

Some of these people are season ticket holders themselves but without the necessary loyalty points, or they may be former season ticket holders who for reasons of work have moved away, or gave up their ticket due to family commitments or financial constraints.

Some are just loyal Newcastle United fans who for whatever reason have never had season tickets but still travel all over the country supporting the mags. These fans still matter.

What makes fan culture so special is its solidarity and conviviality.

These Newcastle United fans are those same fans who fill the buses going to the ends of England for midweek games. Without them, rainy nights in Southampton or Brighton or Wolverhampton would have been empty.

Tickets gets swapped on trains so people can sit together, tickets gets passed on for face value because someone couldn’t come at the last minute, people ask around in pubs full of Newcastle United fans prior to the game in case someone’s mate pulled out for some reason.

I have done this many a time and never has anyone charged me anymore than face value. Mates ring mates to see if they have spares and away ends get packed out and have done forever.

The club is now treating all these loyal fans as criminals and stamping out on decades long fan culture and treating season ticket holders who pass on their tickets to friends and family, as touts. This authoritarian approach is alienating the fans from the club.

Being asked to show your ID before you enter a game is to criminalise and cast suspicion on Newcastle United fans who are just there to support their club and have been doing so through thick and thin. The threatening approach taken by the club to decent fans, saying they will lose their points or season tickets if they pass on their tickets to friends, is a massive mistake.

Supporting Newcastle is not only about being either a legitimate ‘super fan’ with ID, or a tout. There are huge numbers of dedicated fans in between.

The club needs to listen to fans and rapidly turn this around, or risk destroying what is so special about Newcastle’s travelling fanbase.

