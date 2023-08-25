News

Newcastle United send out important information to season ticket holders ahead of Liverpool match

Newcastle United have sent out ‘important information’ to season ticket holders in advance of the Liverpool match.

The club addressing some of the issues that fans are experiencing with the use of the new digital ticket system.

Newcastle United also urging Newcastle United fans to get to St James’ Park earlier than they would usually.

Newcastle United official announcement – 24 August 2023:

Important Information: Liverpool (H)

Dear season ticket holder,

We’re looking forward to welcoming you to St. James’ Park for our fixture against Liverpool this weekend. You only need to download your season ticket once for the full season. If you have already done this you do not need to do so again.

On Apple devices your season ticket may have moved into the ‘Expired passes’ section of your wallet.

If it has – simply select your season ticket and press the ‘Unhide’ button. This will move your ticket back into your live Wallet. (You can change your settings, so it doesn’t do this after every game by: 1. Select Wallet Settings 2. De-select ‘Hide Expired Passes’)

Digital ticketing – key information

Please note:

Screenshots of your season ticket will not work. You must download your season pass to the Apple or Android wallet on your device.

Android users must download their Google Wallet to store their season ticket/match ticket. Tickets displayed in a browser will not work.

Season passes must be downloaded before you arrive at the stadium. You will not need Wifi or signal for it to scan successfully once at the stadium. The active technology is already in your handset.

Make sure you arrive at the stadium at least 15 minutes earlier than you usually would to avoid congestion.

You only need to download your season pass once for the full season – please do not delete it!

Full guides and FAQ’s on digital ticketing can be found here

Arrival early – 50% off food and drink

Digital ticketing is still new for everyone so please support us by arriving at the stadium at least 15 minutes earlier than you usually would.

Gates will open at 2.30pm and for the first hour of opening, concourse kiosks will offer 50% off selected food and drink (excluding crisps and confectionary).

Your opportunity to win a signed shirt!

All you have to do is scan and enter the stadium before 3.30pm on Sunday and we’ll automatically enter you in to a draw to win a signed shirt! The winner will be selected on Tuesday 29 August and will be contacted via the email on their ticketing account.

Thank you for your support!’