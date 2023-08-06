Opinion

Newcastle United pre-season pretty much perfection – Ideal ending and now bring on the real thing

Eddie Howe said that this Newcastle United pre-season was very different to a year ago.

Positives and negatives compared to summer 2022.

On the whole though, the Newcastle United Head Coach seeing far more things stacking up on the positive side.

Summer 2022 gave the United boss the benefit of a very low key under the radar kind of preparation, with most of the friendlies played either behind closed doors or in front of minimal numbers of fans, counted by the hundred in Austria.

Summer 2023 very different.

Twenty two days ago Newcastle United crossed the Tyne to a sold out Gateshead International Stadium, then crossed the border to Glasgow and a sold out Ibrox.

Before over the pond to the East Coast of the USA, for three high profile kick abouts against Premier League opposition. Sold out games against Chelsea and Brighton, plus over 40,000 for the Villa match.

Then back over the pond and these two St James’ Park friendlies this weekend.

Fiorentina lucky to get away with a 2-0 defeat yesterday, Villarreal arguably lucky to only lose 4-0 today!

Seven pre-season friendlies with five wins, two draws and zero defeats, seventeen goals scored and eight conceded.

Newcastle United winning two games despite going behind 2-0 to Gateshead and 1-0 to Brighton.

Whilst getting draws despite finding themselves 1-0 down to Chelsea and 2-0 to Villa.

Eddie Howe and this Newcastle United team and squad are built of decent stuff.

All of this giving excellent preparation for the new season that kicks off in six days time.

Some tough opponents were lined up and Newcastle United remain undefeated, that is surely Champions League qualifying form again, with five wins and two draws!

Nobody thinks Villa, Man City, Liverpool and Brighton will be easy in this first month of the Premier League season BUT one thing for sure.

I don’t believe anybody could have done a better job than Eddie Howe in getting Newcastle United prepared for what lies ahead.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0

Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0 – Sunday 6 August 2023 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle: Murphy, Barnes (2), Joelinton

Villarreal:

Newcastle team v Villarreal:

Pope, Murphy, Lascelles (Savage 88), Dummett, Burn, Ritchie, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Barnes (Parkinson 83), Wilson (Diallo 88)

Subs:

Gillespie, De Bolle, Carlyon, J Miley, Turner-Cooke, Hackett, Ndiweni, Huntley, McArthur

