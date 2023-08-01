Opinion

Newcastle United owners under fire from fans after new plans made public

Is the honeymoon over for the Newcastle United owners?

Well, it’s not quite sleeping in different beds just yet.

However, fair to say that these new plans announced on Tuesday morning have promoted the first real signs of any unrest amongst a fair number of fans.

Last week, 2023/24 NUFC memberships belatedly went on sale, tens of thousands of fans paying £37 (£20 for kids) to be able to have the chance of buying match by match tickets this coming season.

This (Tuesday) morning, even more belatedly, the Newcastle United owners releasing details (see below) of the first match by match ticket ballot.

The Newcastle v Aston Villa membership ballot showing very clearly what the new reality will be for those fans without season tickets.

These few lines drawing the attention of so many fans and questioning what the Newcastle United owners have done:

‘The Membership ballot for Newcastle United’s first game of the season, against Aston Villa at St. James’ Park, opens at 10am on Wednesday, 2nd August and will close at 10am on Friday, 4th August. Eddie Howe’s side take on the Villans in a 17:30 BST kick-off on Saturday, 12th August and ballot applications are strictly one ticket per membership.

Those members that are successful in the ballot will be contacted by 5pm on Friday, 4th August, and payment will be processed.

Seats are allocated randomly so you could be allocated tickets in any area of the stadium with the ticket range of £44 to £74 for an adult tickets (or the applicable concession rate, where applicable).’

I have read a lot of comments online reacting to the club’s announcement and fair to say, they are pretty unanimous. This hasn’t gone down well.

Most Newcastle United fans totally understanding that we all have to play our part in helping to drive the club forward, including / especially financially, however, this obviously feeling too far too soon for many supporters.

The fact the club / Newcastle United owners have left it so late and given absolutely no advance warning / information, not exactly helping the look.

Indeed, I have seen a canny few fans saying that they may well have not bought memberships if the club had made today’s Newcastle v Villa ticket / ballot information available at the same time.

Broadly speaking, I think Newcastle United fans surprised / shocked on two fronts:

Firstly, that the cheapest adult tickets are £44. Which begs the question of whether there is still a family enclosure, which if the answer is yes, then it is £44 to sit up in the Gods and meaning who knows what price in the likes of the Gallowgate and Leazes, never mind elsewhere.

Secondly, no way of choosing / limiting what price of tickets you are applying for in the ballot. No way even of saying no thanks to getting £74 tickets allocated.

Personally, I think this a case of the club / Newcastle United owners wanting to see match by match tickets as a special very rare treat, rather than fans going on a regular basis.

One of my mates is a Man U fan and he says this is how they do it with match by match tickets, a ballot each game and you have no idea / control of what price tickets you will get, if successful.

The Newcastle United owners have clearly got their pricing wrong on this weekend’s St James’ Park friendlies, with little over 55,000 of the possible 104,000 tickets sold for the weekend’s games.

It remains to be seen whether this has been the right call for selling tickets match by match for competitive games, in terms of whether there will be the demand high enough to pay the prices and buy them via this kind of ballot process. I personally think the tickets will be sold every Premier League match, though with not nearly as many NUFC fans competing each time, compared to what was anticipated.

Whether the Newcastle United owners have made the correct call in terms of doing the right thing by the NUFC fanbase in a moral sense, well, that might produce a very different answer for many of you out there.

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 August 2023:

The Membership ballot for Newcastle United’s first game of the season, against Aston Villa at St. James’ Park, opens at 10am on Wednesday, 2nd August and will close at 10am on Friday, 4th August.

Eddie Howe’s side take on the Villans in a 17:30 BST kick-off on Saturday, 12th August and ballot applications are strictly one ticket per membership.

Those members that are successful in the ballot will be contacted by 5pm on Friday, 4th August, and payment will be processed.

Seats are allocated randomly so you could be allocated tickets in any area of the stadium with the ticket range of £44 to £74 for an adult tickets (or the applicable concession rate, where applicable).

Those members who are unsuccessful in the ballot are eligible to purchase any seats put up for re-sale by season ticket holders. Any seats that are put up for re-sale can be viewed and purchased online. They cannot be purchased over the phone or in person.

Digital tickets will be emailed to the applicant, or in case of a group, the lead applicant. Digital ticketing FAQs can be found here.

Online ballot process

Each member has a unique supporter ID and can therefore only register once for the ballot (so if you are included in a group application, you cannot also make an individual application at the same time). The maximum number of supporters who may be included within a ballot application is six.

If you wish to be included in the ballot so that, if successful, you would be seated together in a group with friends and/or family members, then you must register all of the proposed members of that group in one application only.

To apply for friends and family members, they must be members and be linked to your account via the ‘My Friends & Family’ option within your online ticketing account. Please ensure that, before submitting a group application as lead applicant, you have (i) completed and checked this in your account settings and (ii) obtained the prior consent of those friends and/or family members on whose behalf you are applying.

It is imperative that you check and select the correct age band for each ballot applicant, since failure to do so may result in an unsuccessful application.

Each applicant (and, in the case of a group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will need to enter credit/debit card details when submitting a ballot application. No payment will be processed at the point of registering in the ballot.

If you are successful, the automated balloting system will automatically allocate you (and in the case of a group application, each of the members of that group) a seat which could be in any of the available seats.

Once the deadline date has passed for ballot registrations, the ballot will be drawn randomly. The member applicants who are successful in the ballot will automatically have their credit/debit card payment charged for the total cost of ticket(s) allotted. Each successful applicant (and, in the case of a successful group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will receive a confirmation email.

If your payment is not successful the box office will contact you. You will then have 24 hours to complete payment following initial contact. If payment is not received by this time, the tickets will be re-balloted and allocated to another eligible supporter.

If you do not receive an email then, unfortunately the number of ballot applications received has exceeded available ticket capacity and you have not been successful. Supporters can check whether or not they are successful in the ballot via the ‘My Account’ option within their online ticketing account.

Important information

* Membership is not transferable and only allows you to apply for your age band

* Seats will be allocated randomly across the stadium (if you apply as a group in one application you will be sat together)

* All tickets are digital and should be downloaded to your smart phone immediately upon receipt

