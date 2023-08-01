Opinion

Newcastle United owners – Awarded a total of 9.5 ticks

There has been lots of debate on The Mag during the close season in relation to the hot topics of ticket prices, the membership scheme and the transfer window, what has been written (and commented upon) is therefore indicative of whether our new Newcastle United owners are doing a good job, or otherwise.

It has been twenty two months since the takeover.

Let’s examine where things are at in relation to our new Newcastle United owners and their performance.

During the first six months, the immediate priority was to install a quality manager, shore up the defence and add some quality to the first team to get points on the board.

On the morning of the 22nd January 2022, it’s fair to say that Newcastle United looked doomed. At that stage we’d played twenty times, won only once and lost half of our premier league fixtures. It’s fair to say that our previous two outings hadn’t been a roaring success. Dumped out of the FA Cup by third tier Cambridge and succumbing to a last gasp sucker punch that saw us wrestle a draw from the jaws of victory against a key relegation rival in Watford. The sense of gloom walking out of St James that afternoon was all pervading and I commented as much to the lad, reminiscent of the way private Frazer used to claim, “We’re doomed”!

We had twelve points from those twenty matches, but ‘the fella that got Bournemouth relegated’ was beginning to weave his magic and the transfer window had been used to good effect. With reinforcements like Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes (although he was still to make his first team debut at that stage) we went to Leeds on the afternoon of the 22nd and won.

Less than two months later, we were up to 14th in the table, having added 19 points from seven matches, with a record that was now boasting an average of more than one point per game, a pre-requisite if a club is to avoid the trapdoor to the Championship. Quite remarkable, and in the end, we comfortably avoided relegation, narrowly missing out on finishing in the top half of the table, and brilliantly depriving Arsenal of a champions league place in our final home game of the season. The corner had been well and truly turned.

Therefore, in terms of immediate priorities, a very good transfer window and comfortably avoiding the drop, a massive tick for the new owners.

This time last year, we played friendlies on successive days against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao. I made the point in an article on The Mag that by doubling the cost of attending these pre-season friendlies (£20 for adults and £10 for kids) the owners had made a huge faux pas. Over 87,000 disagreed and we moved on, so for how they priced those friendly matches, I’ll give the new owners half a tick.

Wins over Italian and Spanish opponents whetted the appetite for the season to come and set us up for the opening game of the new campaign, where we put newly promoted Nottingham Forest to the sword with relative ease. With summer acquisitions like Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Nick Pope bolstering the squad, things were looking rosy, although most fans were beginning to appreciate that the FFP straitjacket meant spending £100 million on a marquee signing just wasn’t possible. What we had done in the summer window was break our transfer record and bring in three hugely influential players, so a massive tick for the new owners there.

What of the 2022/23 campaign?

A trip to Wembley and a champions league berth. I’m not going to say much more.

Yes, it was disappointing not to lift the League Cup, but we had a wonderful evening at St James when we beat Southampton in the second leg of the semi-final (who will forget Doris Day blasting over the Tanoy at the final whistle?) and the weekend in London, other than the obvious, was fantastic.

When it comes to our premier league campaign, there are so many moments to pick out, blowing Spurs away with five goals in twenty minutes perhaps being the pinnacle. I won’t go on, suffice to say last season was fantastic. So, as far as the 2022/23 campaign is concerned, this provides another massive tick for the new owners.

Off the field, recruitment into key positions has also progressed. Darren Eales, Dan Ashworth and more recently, Simon Capper, have assumed the positions of Chief Executive, Director of Football and Finance Director, the latter presumably knowing his onions when it comes to accounting for fair value and how to exploit FFP loopholes. All a far cry from Lee Charnley and the comedian’s father, whose shopping sprees in France had delivered mixed and on the whole, rather sub-optimal outcomes. Another tick for the new owners.

Meanwhile, our training facilities are also much improved. It’s amazing what a lick of paint and dispensing with kids paddling pools and wheelie bins can do. A huge tick for the new owners here also.

In the community, the Newcastle United Foundation has continued to immerse itself in all kinds of initiatives ranging from helping refugees, to combating racism and discrimination and working to improve mental health. All laudable campaigns and another massive tick for the new owners.

The NUFC fans foodbank has also seen its coffers increase since the new owners arrived, with the Ruebens matching donations collected outside SJP every matchday. I’m a vocal critic of the Conservative government under whose watch foodbanks have been one of the few growth industries during a decade of austerity and I have struggled to reconcile how the Ruebens make donations to a party who perpetuate the need for these awful, but truly necessary cooperatives, whilst at the same time contributing to the NUFC fans foodbank. That said, I’ve listened to the arguments and have to concede that the fans foodbank is surely better off with the Ruebens money than without it. I was however, perturbed to see our owners playing a rather crass game on the SJP pitch in the interval against Leicester City in our final home match of the season where the forfeit for the loser was a donation to the fans foodbank. Insensitive and ill judged? Or a bit of fun? Yes to the former, as far as I’m concerned, so only half a tick for the new owners here, I’m afraid.

Leaving politics behind, what of the transfer windows of 2023?

Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Yankubah Minteh have all arrived since the turn of the year, although in Minteh’s case he’s going to spend the next year in Pays Bas. That’s an outlay of more than 160 million Euros and yet we clamour for more. New shirt sponsors are helping increase our commercial worth, although the addition of the champions league badge on the sleeve takes some beating in my view.

Other agreements with the likes of Monster Energy, Sportsbreaks.com, Parimatch, Tomket Tyres and Dr. Cinik have also been executed. Further, the club has recently announced its intention to develop a fanzone on the apron of the St James Metro station and although I for one will not be frequenting the place, it will surely generate substantial revenues. Whilst there’s undoubtedly more to do, there has been steady progress so a tick for the new owners on the commercial front.

Back to player acquisitions.

I still think we need to bolster our defence where unlike the midfield and the forward line, we have fewer options if any of our first choices get crocked. We have managed to offload some dead wood. Alongside Chris (who did a reasonable job let’s face it) we’ve managed to rid ourselves of the likes of Shelvey, Darlow and Maxi. Another big, if not massive, tick for the new owners in terms of transfers.

Pre-season, Eddie presided over a successful tour of the United States. Undefeated in three games against premier league opposition, with the kids showing that the future is bright and a chance to raise our profile with Uncle Sam. It’s not that long since our pre-season friendlies took us to the likes of Gresty Road, Oakwell and the Boro, so another massive tick there.

This brings me neatly to Fiorentina and Villarreal, who come to SJP this weekend.

If I thought the pricing strategy was wrong for Bilbao and Atalanta, I at least in part accept that 87,000 paying customers over those consecutive days disagreed. However, increasing the ticket prices for these friendlies to £30 for adults and £15 for kids, albeit discounted if a two-day package is bought, hasn’t gone down well with other folk either.

The comments section on The Mag has generally supported the price hike, “How else do we compete?” and “Don’t go if you don’t like it”, summing up the feelings of many commentators. However, there have been some critics on this site and it looks like supply will outstrip demand, meaning that this significant and totally unjust price hike will come back to bite the owners.

There is an awful lot of poverty on Tyneside and lots of families will be unable to stretch their budgets, depriving many youngsters of seeing their heroes play live, if only against friendly opposition. I really don’t see how this price hike will fund the acquisition of another Sandro Tonali or Harvey Barnes and I hope the owners rethink matters. I can therefore only offer the new owners a huge X on their scorecard for pre-season pricing.

As for season tickets and membership, both very hot topics of late.

Of course, we would all like an 80,000 seater stadium, and preferably on the site of our spiritual home, bang in the centre of the city. Even if that were possible, and to the extent the plans are being drawn up as you read this, planning consent and the construction will take years. Failing that, existing season ticket holders seem to be safe, for now at least, but I’m not convinced that having a season ticket today, or indeed for the past several years, will always entitle you to one in future. Watch this space is all I’m saying. For those who boycotted during the CAshley era, I feel heartily sorry but what can be done?

The principles underpinning the membership scheme seem fair enough but at £37 a pop (£20 for under 18s) it seems an excessive price to pay for a key ring and no guarantee of a ticket. One man’s exploitation is possibly another man’s way of loosening the FFP straitjacket, but the real furore seems to have been unleashed just as I was finalising this article.

Certainly, for the Aston Villa game, seats are to be allocated randomly, with one member limited to one ticket, with the ticket price ranging from £44 to £74 for an adult (or the applicable concession rate, where applicable). Further, the ballot results won’t be known until only a week before we entertain the Villains. This means there’s no choice over the price (and £74 is a lot of money), whilst with transport and potentially accommodation costs for those coming from further afield, one week’s notice of success in the ballot is very poor. On the membership scheme alone, I have to conclude that I can only offer the new owners a huge X on their scorecard.

Regarding season tickets, will the new digital format work? Probably, although I’m intending arriving at the turnstiles ahead of time for the Villa match, just in case.

For those who haven’t got a smartphone, there’s the option of obtaining an old-style ticket but for those needing to transfer their smart season ticket to others, it all seems rather cumbersome and could lead to some empty seats, especially when we play Villa and Liverpool during the summer holiday season when existing ST holders might not be around.

In terms of pricing, I still cannot believe that my son, technically a junior as he doesn’t turn eighteen until after the season commences, will pay less to attend nineteen premier league matches than three Champions League matches. Is that down to UEFA though, as opposed to the new owners? The price of a season ticket for a junior in L7 is exceptional value for money. That said, the pricing strategy that makes FA cup ties more expensive than League Cup ties is baffling. Why should a match in January when you’re freezing your nads off watching Kidderminster Harriers be more expensive than if Man City came to town on an Autumn’s evening? For memberships, ticketing and pricing overall? The jury is still out for me, so only half a tick, and in that, I think I’m being a tad generous.

However, let’s not end on a negative. The feel-good factor is back and the whole of Tyneside is being buoyed by having their club back. Wor Flags have returned with some impressive tifos and match day is truly something to look forward to once again.

In summing up, I’ve commented on fourteen things that the new Newcastle United owners have been doing since taking up their tenure some twenty two months ago. They’ve been awarded a total of 9.5 ticks, so a run rate of 67 percent.

When I went to school, I’d have been branded a swot with that kind of score, so not bad at all. The new Newcastle United owners are getting twice as much right as they’re getting wrong, so whilst there’s still room for improvement, I’m sure others will score them higher than I have.

HTL.

