Newcastle United official announcement – Tino Livramento has signed

Tino Livramento has signed!

The news revealed via a Newcastle United official announcement on Tuesday (8 August 2023).

This particular NUFC transfer saga at last brought to a conclusion, with the 20 year old defender added to Eddie Howe’s squad.

Tino Livramento follows the earlier Newcastle United signings this summer of Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

As usual, the transfer fee is undisclosed.

However, the various media claims have put the compromise figure agreed as somewhere between £30m and £40m, including potential future add-ons.

Newcastle United official Tino Livramento announcement – 8 August 2023:

‘Newcastle United have completed the signing of England under-21 defender Valentino Livramento from Southampton.

The 20-year-old full-back joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a contract until summer 2028.

Born in South London, Valentino – known as Tino – came through the youth system at Chelsea, where he was named the club’s Academy Player of the Year in 2021.

He left the Blues for Southampton that summer and quickly established himself in the Saints’ first team, making 28 Premier League appearances in his first season before his outstanding form was curtailed by injury.

After two years on the South Coast, he swaps St. Mary’s for St. James’ Park and joins Eddie Howe’s side ahead of the 2023/24 domestic and UEFA Champions League campaigns.

Tino Livarmento said: “I’m really excited to have signed for Newcastle United and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans.

“I was here for the games over the weekend; even though they were friendlies, there were so many fans and they were still so loud so I can’t wait to see what it feels like to play in front of them in a Premier League or Champions League game.

“The way the manager plays football is really attractive and I feel like it suits me as a player. And with how well the team did last season, the trajectory that we’re on now, I’m just looking forward to being a part of that.

“And to be able to learn from Kieran Trippier is another big thing for me; hopefully he teaches me how to become a better player and a better full-back.”

Eddie Howe said: “Tino is a very talented young player with an exciting future ahead of him so we are delighted to sign him.

“At 20, he already has lots of attributes that I admire but he also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team. I’m looking forward to working with him and to seeing him develop in a Newcastle shirt.”

