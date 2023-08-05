News

Newcastle United official announcement – Technical difficulties message for fans at Saturday friendly

Newcastle United have experienced technical difficulties at St James’ Park on Saturday.

This weekend seeing home friendlies on consecutive days.

Newcastle United playing Fiorentina on Saturday and then Villarreal on Sunday.

However, at 2.12pm, a Newcastle United official announcement sending a message for fans going to the Saturday friendly.

Technical difficulties affecting things today.

The club saying (see below) that ‘technical issues’ mean no card payments at kiosks inside the stadium, only cash.

Very ironic when you consider that today is the first time fans are using digital ticketing to enter St James’ Park

Newcastle United official announcement – Saturday 5 August 2.12pm:

Supporters attending today’s Sela Cup, presented by Visit Malta at St. James’ Park are being advised that there is a technical issue with the kiosks across the stadium and only cash payments will be accepted.

There will be five re-entry points for supporters around St. James’ Park:

Leazes Stand exit 17

East Stand exit 28

Gallowgate Stand exit 43

South West exit 52

North West exit 7

