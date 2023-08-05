Newsletter

Get your daily update and weekly newsletter by signing up today!

News

Newcastle United official announcement – Technical difficulties message for fans at Saturday friendly

5 seconds ago
No comments
Share

Newcastle United have experienced technical difficulties at St James’ Park on Saturday.

This weekend seeing home friendlies on consecutive days.

Newcastle United playing Fiorentina on Saturday and then Villarreal on Sunday.

However, at 2.12pm, a Newcastle United official announcement sending a message for fans going to the Saturday friendly.

Technical difficulties affecting things today.

The club saying (see below) that ‘technical issues’ mean no card payments at kiosks inside the stadium, only cash.

Very ironic when you consider that today is the first time fans are using digital ticketing to enter St James’ Park

Newcastle United official announcement – Saturday 5 August 2.12pm:

Supporters attending today’s Sela Cup, presented by Visit Malta at St. James’ Park are being advised that there is a technical issue with the kiosks across the stadium and only cash payments will be accepted.

There will be five re-entry points for supporters around St. James’ Park:

Leazes Stand exit 17
East Stand exit 28
Gallowgate Stand exit 43
South West exit 52
North West exit 7

Share

Author
Jim Robertson

View Author Profile

If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk

Have your say

Match Reports
Season 2023/24
Fixtures - Results - Scorers
Premier League Table
© 2023 The Mag. All Rights Reserved. Design & Build by Mediaworks