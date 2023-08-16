News

Newcastle United official announcement – St James’ Park to host two Saudi Arabia matches

St James’ Park will host two Saudi Arabia matches.

A Newcastle United official announcement (see below) revealing the news.

This confirms the rumours, with Saudi Arabia to play friendlies at St James’ Park in September against South Korea and Costa Rica.

Newcastle United official announcement – 16 August 2023:

‘Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park stadium will host two international friendly fixtures featuring the Saudi Arabia men’s national team in September.

The Green Falcons will face Costa Rica at 8pm BST on Friday 8th September before taking on South Korea at 5:30pm BST on Tuesday 12th September.

A football-obsessed nation, Saudi Arabia caught the world’s attention at last year’s FIFA World Cup by beating eventual winners Argentina 2-1 in an enthralling group stage match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The two friendlies on Tyneside will form part of the team’s preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which takes place in Qatar in January 2024.

Tickets for the respective matches are on sale at book.nufc.co.uk, priced at just £5 for adults and £3 for concessions (plus 50p booking fee per ticket).’