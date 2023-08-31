News

Newcastle United official announcement on Champions League details ahead of draw

Newcastle United have made an official announcement (see below) giving details ahead of the Champions League group draw.

That draw starts at 5pm (UK time) today and sees 32 clubs set to be divided into eight groups of four.

The Champions League draw will be held in Monaco.

Newcastle United official announcement on Champions League details ahead of draw – 31 August 2023:

Newcastle United will learn their Champions League group stage opponents when the draw is made on Thursday evening.

After a 20-year absence, the Magpies return to the prestigious competition this season after claiming an impressive fourth-placed finish during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Eddie Howe’s side will be placed in Pot 4 ahead of Thursday’s highly-anticipated draw in Monaco, which is due to begin from 5pm (BST), and are set to face a team from Pot One, Two and Three (excluding English clubs).

The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16 whereas the third-placed sides will transfer to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs, where they will take on the Europa League group runners-up for places in the last 16.

Newcastle have competed in the world’s greatest club competition on two occasions before – the first in 1997/98 in which they claimed a famous 3-2 win against Barcelona at St. James’ Park, courtesy of Faustino Asprilla’s hat-trick, before their second campaign in 2002/03 included a memorable 1-0 win against Juventus and a 2-2 draw against Inter Milan, backed by around 12,000 away supporters at the San Siro.

United, who won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969, last played in European competition a decade ago as the Magpies ventured to the Europa League quarter-finals before losing over two legs to Portuguese giants Benfica.

The Champions League final will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on 1 June 2024.

Pot 1: Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord.

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atlético Madrid, RB Leipzig, FC Porto, Arsenal.

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Salzburg, AC Milan, SC Braga, PSV Eindhoven, Lazio, Crvena Zvezda, F.C Copenhagen.

Pot 4: Young Boys, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Newcastle United, FC Union Berlin, Royal Antwerp, RC Lens.

Champions League group stage dates:

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023