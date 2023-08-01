News

Newcastle United official announcement – Newcastle v Aston Villa membership ballot details

The much awaited details of the Newcastle v Aston Villa membership ballot have now been made public.

An official announcement (see below) by the club on Tuesday morning revealing the information.

The Newcastle v Aston Villa membership ballot opening at 10am on Wednesday (2 August) and closing 10am on Friday (4 August).

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 August 2023:

The Membership ballot for Newcastle United’s first game of the season, against Aston Villa at St. James’ Park, opens at 10am on Wednesday, 2nd August and will close at 10am on Friday, 4th August.

Eddie Howe’s side take on the Villans in a 17:30 BST kick-off on Saturday, 12th August and ballot applications are strictly one ticket per membership.

Those members that are successful in the ballot will be contacted by 5pm on Friday, 4th August, and payment will be processed. Seats are allocated randomly so you could be allocated tickets in any area of the stadium with the ticket range of £44 to £74 for an adult tickets (or the applicable concession rate, where applicable).

Those members who are unsuccessful in the ballot are eligible to purchase any seats put up for re-sale by season ticket holders. Any seats that are put up for re-sale can be viewed and purchased online. They cannot be purchased over the phone or in person.

Digital tickets will be emailed to the applicant, or in case of a group, the lead applicant. Digital ticketing FAQs can be found here.

Online ballot process

Each member has a unique supporter ID and can therefore only register once for the ballot (so if you are included in a group application, you cannot also make an individual application at the same time). The maximum number of supporters who may be included within a ballot application is six.

If you wish to be included in the ballot so that, if successful, you would be seated together in a group with friends and/or family members, then you must register all of the proposed members of that group in one application only.

To apply for friends and family members, they must be members and be linked to your account via the ‘My Friends & Family’ option within your online ticketing account. Please ensure that, before submitting a group application as lead applicant, you have (i) completed and checked this in your account settings and (ii) obtained the prior consent of those friends and/or family members on whose behalf you are applying.

It is imperative that you check and select the correct age band for each ballot applicant, since failure to do so may result in an unsuccessful application.

Each applicant (and, in the case of a group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will need to enter credit/debit card details when submitting a ballot application. No payment will be processed at the point of registering in the ballot.

If you are successful, the automated balloting system will automatically allocate you (and in the case of a group application, each of the members of that group) a seat which could be in any of the available seats.

Once the deadline date has passed for ballot registrations, the ballot will be drawn randomly. The member applicants who are successful in the ballot will automatically have their credit/debit card payment charged for the total cost of ticket(s) allotted. Each successful applicant (and, in the case of a successful group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will receive a confirmation email.

If your payment is not successful the box office will contact you. You will then have 24 hours to complete payment following initial contact. If payment is not received by this time, the tickets will be re-balloted and allocated to another eligible supporter.

If you do not receive an email then, unfortunately the number of ballot applications received has exceeded available ticket capacity and you have not been successful. Supporters can check whether or not they are successful in the ballot via the ‘My Account’ option within their online ticketing account.

Important information

* Membership is not transferable and only allows you to apply for your age band

* Seats will be allocated randomly across the stadium (if you apply as a group in one application you will be sat together)

* All tickets are digital and should be downloaded to your smart phone immediately upon receipt

