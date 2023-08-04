Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Harrison Ashby signs for Swansea City

Harrison Ashby has moved to Swansea City.

An official Newcastle United announcement on Friday afternoon revealing the news.

Harrison Ashby going out on loan for the full season.

This transfer held back until Tino Livramento was secured, so hopefully we will get that formal announcement very soon.

Newcastle United official announcement – 4 August 2023:

‘Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby has joined Swansea City on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Magpies from West Ham in January, has linked up with the Championship side ahead of the start of the campaign and will spend the entirety of 2022/24 at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Ashby has featured for Eddie Howe’s side during pre-season, scoring his first goal for the club in the 2-1 victory at Rangers in Allan McGregor’s testimonial match last month, but is yet to make his competitive bow for United.

After making the move from the Hammers last term he made two appearances for the Magpies’ under-21s, scoring once, and has also appeared for his former club in the Premier League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Ashby could make his debut for the Swans when they kick off their Championship campaign at home to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.’

