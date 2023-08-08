Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Garang Kuol signs for Volendam

Garang Kuol has moved to Volendam.

An official Newcastle United announcement on Tuesday afternoon revealing the news.

Garang Kuol going out on loan for the full season.

Newcastle United official announcement – 8 August 2023:

‘Garang Kuol has joined Eredivisie side FC Volendam on loan for the duration of the 2023/24 season, subject to necessary approvals.

The highly-rated Australian forward, who joined the Magpies from A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January 2023 after finalising a deal in September 2022, will link up with the Dutch outfit, managed by Matthias Kohler, ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 18-year-old became the Socceroos’ youngest ever player to feature at the FIFA World Cup, making a substitute appearance in a 4-1 defeat against 2022 finalists France, as well as the youngest to play in the knockout stages of the competition since the late Pelé in 1958, appearing from the bench against eventual champions Argentina during a 2-1 loss in the last-16.

The promising youngster, who scored his first senior international goal against Ecuador in March 2023, netted on his A-League senior bow in April 2022 at the age of 17, recording two goals and three assists in eight Australian top-flight fixtures last term before linking up with the Magpies.

FC Volendam finished in 14th place of the Dutch top-flight last season and will begin their 2023/24 league season on home soil when hosting Vitesse on Friday, 11th August.’

