Newcastle United official announcement – Director of Partnerships appointed

A new Director of Partnerships has been appointed by Newcastle United.

The club putting out an official statement on Friday afternoon to reveal the news.

Jonathan Kane recruited from Liverpool where he was vice-president of partnership sales.

The announcement says ‘new’ Director of Partnerships but of course this is a totally new created role at St James’ Park.

This has been replicated countless times throughout the club, on the football and business side these past 22 months, a massive recruitment drive under the new / current owners.

Mike Ashley had the club run by a skeleton staff under Lee Charnley, who from the outside looked to be more of a caretaker / office manager than a CEO, with Ashley using people from his longstanding Sports Direct inner circle to oversee from afar and pull the strings on his behalf, the likes of Justin Barnes and Keith Bishop.

Newcastle United official announcement – 4 August 2023:

‘Newcastle United have appointed Jonathan Kane as the club’s new Director of Partnerships.

Jonathan joins from Liverpool Football Club, where he served as the Reds’ vice-president of partnership sales.

He will work closely with the club’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, to drive ambitious commercial growth plans, as well as overseeing relations with the club’s growing family of commercial partners and directing an ongoing global search for future partnerships.

Jonathan said: “I am excited to be joining Newcastle United, particularly at a time of unprecedented growth for the club.

“I am looking forward to working with the talented group of people here at St. James’ Park and building an exceptional partnership business together.”

Peter Silverstone said: “I am delighted to welcome Jonathan to Newcastle United at this hugely exciting time for the club.

“He has an outstanding track record in the sports industry and will bring unique skills, knowledge and experience to our talented internal team.

“We are on a journey to build a sustainable, leading, Premier League and European club, and we are putting in place a skilled, diverse and dedicated group of people on and off the pitch to drive our development.”

