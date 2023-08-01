Opinion

Newcastle United memberships and hoping to make Villa

Just over a year ago, I bought Newcastle United memberships for me and my son for the 2022/23 season.

Knowing how difficult it was to get tickets immediately after the takeover, I thought it a smart move to at least stand a chance of getting tickets.

When I was my son’s age, I would pay into the terracing in what we referred to then as the “New Stand” (East Stand), getting in early to our usual spot, and watching the ground fill up.

Last year’s Newcastle United memberships and related materials duly arrived in the post and I was able to purchase tickets for the first game of the season. Home to Notts Forest.

When the tickets arrived the excitement was incredible for my son (and for me as well to be honest, that feeling never leaves you)

Clutching our paper tickets we cross-referenced seat numbers on the online stadium map in anticipation, trying to visualise what it would be like. My Forest mate and his lad are members at Forest but were unable to get tickets in the away section. Not surprising as it was Forest’s first game back in the Premier League for some twenty plus years.

So, when applications for Newcastle United memberships were announced last week, I got in the queue at ten o’clock on the Newcastle website and managed to purchase our memberships.

I got an emailed receipt for the financial transaction and after that nothing. I really had hoped to be at the first game of the season just like last year.

I do have a thing about first and last games of the season and when the fixture list comes out, they are the ones I immediately look for. It is now only 11 days until the Villa game and I am beginning to think it is not going to happen for me and my lad.

I expect the club to send through my membership electronically, which seems to be the trajectory of business and technology. Mick Lynch has, rightly, identified this reliance on technology as an issue and is one of the reasons the railway workers unions have been striking. Not everyone can access the technology and therefore we move into areas of access and equality for everyone. The equalities act of 2010 identifies discrimination on many levels.

Fortunately, for me I have an iphone and a family that possess a range of devices all internet dependent. So hopefully when the Villa tickets go on sale, I’ll be able to throw our hats into the ring.

My son is just starting out on his Newcastle United journey and his highlight so far, seeing Newcastle win the Championship under Rafa.

My journey started nearly half a century ago so I have a lifetime of football memories already. Mostly dodgy away games in the eighties and nineties.

That said, I would willingly give up my chance of a place at St James’ Park if it would guarantee my son a place and a chance to see the team we love.

If we do get lucky and get our hands on a couple of tickets then the next stage of planning will need to kick in. Train tickets will need to be booked (online electronically of course). Let’s hope Mick Lynch is not planning strike action that weekend.

