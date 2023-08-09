News

Newcastle United lucky? This 2022/23 analysis of Premier League clubs suggests anything but

Which Premier League clubs were lucky and unlucky last season?

Well, in the lucky camp, it appeared / appears to be many people want to place Newcastle United in there.

A belief from many that Eddie Howe and his players finishing fourth carried a large measure of good fortune to sneak them in there.

Does that belief though have anything to back it up?

With my own eyes certainly, I would say that Newcastle United were anything but lucky last season, especially when it came to decisions (or failure to make decisions) from match officials and those operating on VAR.

Now a new report has given us an extra set of stats, comparing Premier League clubs.

Providing further evidence as to exactly who was lucky and unlucky.

SportingPedia report – Premier League clubs hitting the woodwork 2022/23:

It is quite incredible really, Newcastle United at least five more woodwork hits than all other Premier League clubs, such small margins…

Indeed, all but four of the other Premier League clubs hit the woodwork at least 10 times less than Newcastle United.

As a reminder, this was the final 2022/23 Premier League table:

For those that might claim Newcastle United were lucky compared to the Premier League clubs around them…

If Newcastle United had scored with say three or four of the six more woodwork hits they had more than Man U, then I think every chance they would have finished above Erik ten Hag’s side.

Four points above Liverpool and 10 woodwork strikes more, nothing lucky about Newcastle ending up above the scousers.

Newcastle nine points and ten more woodwork strikes than Brighton, ten more points and five woodwork strikes compared to Villa, nothing lucky about where Eddie Howe and his side finished.

Whilst I am not claiming that Newcastle were unlucky to finish behind Man City, I do wonder just how much closer to Arsenal we might have ended up, if half a dozen of the 11 woodwork strikes NUFC had more than the Gunners had gone in off the post instead of bouncing back out? For starters, late in the season that Murphy one at the very start of the game that was so unlucky to bounce back off the Arsenal post, that goes in and I think very likely Newcastle would have won that game at SJP. Straight away that would knock that thirteen points Arsenal gap down to seven above NUFC last season.

I accept that all kinds of factors decide the final places and woodwork luck is just one of them.

However, what I don’t accept at all is that Newcastle United were somehow lucky to finish top four. The reality for me was that Newcastle were the third best team last season, Man U the ones who carried the most luck towards the top end in finishing third.

