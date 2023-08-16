Transfer Market

Newcastle United have made a new offer for Lewis Hall – Report

Newcastle United have made a new offer for Lewis Hall according to an update on Wednesday night.

The very reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic says that Eddie Howe has made a number of bids over the course of this transfer window but all have been knocked back.

Now he says the Newcastle United boss has made another bid to sign Lewis Hall but doesn’t state whether it is loan or permanent deal, although the indications are that it isn’t solely a loan deal for sure.

Chelsea are desperate to get players sold now in this window to balance things up to an extent with new signings and most of all, try to not break FFP rules.

So any offer to stand any chance of succeeding, surely has to be a simple case of buying the player, or a loan with an obligation for Newcastle United to buy Lewis Hall next summer.

The man from The Athletic says that ‘Chelsea initially preferred Hall joining Crystal Palace on loan but the England youth international is favouring a permanent exit.’

Despite being born in Slough, Ornstein says that Lewis Hall is a lifelong Newcastle United fan and is keen to move to St James’ Park, especially with the potential of playing regular first team football, including in the Champions League. Lewis Hall can play left-back, left wing-back and even midfield, that versatility potentially making him an ideal Eddie Howe signing.

Lewis Hall turns 19 in September and last season only started eight Premier League matches, the last of those was against Newcastle United when arguably Chelsea’s best player in the 1-1 draw in May.

He looked excellent that day but it doesn’t look like Pochettino agrees, Lewis Hall was an unused sub in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle in Atlanta this summer and wasn’t even in the matchday squad on Sunday when Chelsea drew 1-1 with Liverpool.

The Athletic say that now Chelsea are willing to sell and want around £35m for the academy graduate.

They also point to the Chelsea boss having a lot of other options at left-back and let wing-back, with Ben Chilwell backed up by Ian Maatsen and Marc Cucurella, with Ishe Samuels-Smith recently recruited from Everton.

